Sunday, 9 April, 2023, 5:13 AM
Home Back Page

7 killed in road accidents

Published : Sunday, 9 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Staff Correspondent


At least seven people were killed and several others injured in separate road accidents in Dhaka, Brahmabaria, Natore and Cumilla.

A rickshaw puller was killed in road accident in Bibir Bagicha area of Jatrabari in the capital early Saturday. The deceased was Nur Islam, 50, son of late Abdur Rashid of Baruda upazila in Cumilla.

Jatrabari Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md Mofizur Alam said the accident took place in front of the Gate No.2 of Bibir Bagicha when an unidentified vehicle crashed against Nur Alam around 3:00am on Saturday, leaving him critically injured.
 
Alam was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where doctors declared him dead.  Police are trying to get information in this regard.  He said no relatives of the deceased has contacted the police yet.

Our Brahmabaria Correspondent added that two teenage boys were killed as a truck rammed an auto-rickshaw on the Shahbajpur-Shahjadapur regional road at Sarail upazila in Brahmabaria dsitrict on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as the auto-rickshaw driver Al Amin, 17, son of Alamgir Miah of Shahbajpur village and passenger Apon Chandra Das, 14, son of Amolesh Chandra Das of Dhitpur village in the upazila.

According to locals, a speeding truck rammed into an auto-rickshaw from the opposite direction in Jadavpur area, leaving the auto driver dead on the spot and the passenger critically injured.

He was rushed to Sarail Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared him dead. Sarail Police Station Officer-in-Charge Aslam Hossain said no case has so far been filed in this regard.

Our Natore  Correspondent reports a driver of a shallow-engine-run trolley was killed when the vehicle overturned in Lalpur of Natore district on Saturday morning.  

The deceased was Joy Mia, 22, son of Jashim Uddin of Narendrapur village of the upazila.

Lalpur Police Station Officer-in-Charge Monwaruzzaman said the accident occurred when the driver of the vehicle after loading sand from a pond tried to get on a road and overturned, leaving Joy critically injured.  

He was taken to Irshardi upazila Health Complex where he breath his last, the official added.

Our Cumilla Correspondent adds two teenage boys were killed as an unidentified vehicle rammed into them on the Cumilla-Noakhali Regional Highway at Sadar Dakshin Upazila in Cumilla district on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Abdullah Al Mamun, 14, son of Md Humayun Kabir, a resident of Keshanpar village of Bagmara Uttar Union of Lalmai Upazila, and Masud Alam, 15, son of Babul Mia of Chandipur village. Abdullah was a tenth grade student of Bagmara High School.

Quoting locals, Lalmai Highway Police Station Officer-in-Charge Morshedul Alam Bhuiyan said a speedy vehicle coming from the opposite direction hit the deceased's motorcycle at Ratanpur area, leaving the duo dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and handed those over to their families after due procedures.


Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft