Bangabazar Fire

Traders seek donations to cope with  Tk 1,000cr loss

Published : Sunday, 9 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Staff Correspondent

Claiming a loss of Tk 1,000 crore in Tuesday's devastating fire at Bangabazar Shopping Complex, business leaders of the complex on Saturday sought financial assistance from all.

Nazmul Huda, president of Bangabazar Complex Shop Owners' Association, said more than 5,000 shops were destroyed in the fire.

During a press conference in front of the nearby Annexco Tower, he said thousands of small traders were in dire straits. "It is the moral responsibility of all of us to extend assistance to them.

"Many people have shown interest in helping the affected businessmen on humanitarian grounds. That's why we have opened an account with IFIC Bank.

"Those who are interested to provide financial assistance, they can send their help to this account. The money will then be deposited with the mayor and he will distribute it among the traders," Huda said.

They gave the account details as: Financial Assistance Remittance Account No: Bangabazar Fire Damaged Assistance Fund, Savings Account No-0200094066031 (IFIC Bank).

Bangladesh Shop Owners' Association President Helal Uddin, Bangabazar Complex Shop Owners' Association General Secretary Zahirul Islam, among others, were present at the press conference.


