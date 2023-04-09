Dhaka’s air 4th most polluting in world

Dhaka's air quality is 'unhealthy'on Saturday morning.



With an air quality index (AQI) score of 173 at 8:58 am, Dhaka ranked 4th in the list of cities worldwide with the worst air quality.



Thailand's Chiang Mai, Pakistan's Lahore and India's Delhi occupied the first three spots on the list, with AQI scores of 274, 187 and 180, respectively.



An AQI between 151 and 200 is considered 'unhealthy' while between 201 and 300 is 'very unhealthy', and 301-400 is 'hazardous', posing severe health risks to residents. �UNB





