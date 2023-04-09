Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 9 April, 2023, 5:12 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Dhaka’s air 4th most polluting in world

Published : Sunday, 9 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

Dhaka's air quality is 'unhealthy'on Saturday morning.

With an air quality index (AQI) score of 173 at 8:58 am, Dhaka ranked 4th in the list of cities worldwide with the worst air quality.

Thailand's Chiang Mai, Pakistan's Lahore and India's Delhi occupied the first three spots on the list, with AQI scores of 274, 187 and 180, respectively.

An AQI between 151 and 200 is considered 'unhealthy' while between 201 and 300 is 'very unhealthy', and 301-400 is 'hazardous', posing severe health risks to residents.    �UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dhaka’s air 4th most polluting in world
IEEE BD section award recipients meeting held
Anti-liberation forces want to turn BD into Pakistan: Razzaque
Fugitive death row convict held in Pabna
Sultry weather hits life, livelihood in Rajshahi region
Journo ABM Musa's 9th death anniv today
1,000 distressed families get PM's Eid gift in Rangpur
C-19: 5 more cases reported


Latest News
IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians score 157/8 against CSK
IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals beat against Delhi Capitals by 57 runs
CU student 'commits suicide' in dormitory
Russia formally charges US reporter
Shakib, Kayes star in Mohammedan's third victory in DPL
One electrocuted in Sylhet Hi-Tech Park
Bank account opened to support affected fire victims of Bangabazar
Taiwan detects 3 warships, 13 Chinese aircraft around island
Ex-minister Altaf Hossain Chy's motorcade attacked, 3 injured
One killed in Cumilla road accident
Most Read News
Server glitch delays train ticket sale
Fire at Barishal Plaza near Bangabazar
Jamaat leader Salim, 7 others remanded
Zia introduced 'marshal democracy' in the country: Hasan
GrameenDanone, ToguMogu & Light of Hope join to solve malnutrition problem in Bangladesh
Wife of militant escaped from Dhaka court arrested
Bangabazar traders start selling products on footpaths, roads
If govt resigns, who will hold dialogue, Quader asks Fakhrul
Celta frustrate nine-man Sevilla with late comeback
Russia asks Israel, Palestinians and Lebanon to defuse tensions
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft