IEEE BD section award recipients meeting held



To build smart Bangladesh, Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) Bangladesh section award recipients meeting was held at the Engineers' Institution in Ramna in the city on Friday.



The guests said to build a smart Bangladesh, opportunities should be created for the students.



Mentoring should be done so that the students can utilise those opportunities. In addition to mentoring, students should be recognized for innovation.



Students should not only study, but should come forward in innovative and creative work for the needs of the country, only then it will be possible to build a smart Bangladesh.



Speakers also said that only developed countries will invent technologies and we as marginal users will use those technologies - we need to come out of this mentality.



Our youth needs to invent technologies compatible with local ecosystems based on local needs and spread across the world.





