Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 9 April, 2023, 5:12 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

IEEE BD section award recipients meeting held

Published : Sunday, 9 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 119
Staff Correspondent


To build smart Bangladesh, Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) Bangladesh section award recipients meeting was held at the Engineers' Institution in Ramna in the city on Friday.

The guests said to build a smart Bangladesh, opportunities should be created for the students.

Mentoring should be done so that the students can utilise those opportunities. In addition to mentoring, students should be recognized for innovation.

Students should not only study, but should come forward in innovative and creative work for the needs of the country, only then it will be possible to build a smart Bangladesh.

Speakers also said that only developed countries will invent technologies and we as marginal users will use those technologies - we need to come out of this mentality.

Our youth needs to invent technologies compatible with local ecosystems based on local needs and spread across the world.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dhaka’s air 4th most polluting in world
IEEE BD section award recipients meeting held
Anti-liberation forces want to turn BD into Pakistan: Razzaque
Fugitive death row convict held in Pabna
Sultry weather hits life, livelihood in Rajshahi region
Journo ABM Musa's 9th death anniv today
1,000 distressed families get PM's Eid gift in Rangpur
C-19: 5 more cases reported


Latest News
IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians score 157/8 against CSK
IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals beat against Delhi Capitals by 57 runs
CU student 'commits suicide' in dormitory
Russia formally charges US reporter
Shakib, Kayes star in Mohammedan's third victory in DPL
One electrocuted in Sylhet Hi-Tech Park
Bank account opened to support affected fire victims of Bangabazar
Taiwan detects 3 warships, 13 Chinese aircraft around island
Ex-minister Altaf Hossain Chy's motorcade attacked, 3 injured
One killed in Cumilla road accident
Most Read News
Server glitch delays train ticket sale
Fire at Barishal Plaza near Bangabazar
Jamaat leader Salim, 7 others remanded
Zia introduced 'marshal democracy' in the country: Hasan
GrameenDanone, ToguMogu & Light of Hope join to solve malnutrition problem in Bangladesh
Wife of militant escaped from Dhaka court arrested
Bangabazar traders start selling products on footpaths, roads
If govt resigns, who will hold dialogue, Quader asks Fakhrul
Celta frustrate nine-man Sevilla with late comeback
Russia asks Israel, Palestinians and Lebanon to defuse tensions
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft