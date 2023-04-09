Fugitive death row convict held in Pabna

PABNA, April 8: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, on Friday night held a fugitive who was sentenced to death by a Pabna court in 2021.



The arrested was identified as Mizanur Rahman alias Mizan, 45, hailed from Bahadurpur village in Sadar upazila here.



Company Commander of RAB-12 Squadron Leader Towhidul Mobin said, on secret information, a team of the elite force conducted a raid at Mizanur's house in the area last night and nabbed him.



He was sentenced to death by a Pabna court for murdering youth Hira, 21, in Pabna town in 2008, the RAB official said, adding: "Mizan was handed over to Pabna Sadar Thana police on Saturday." BSS





