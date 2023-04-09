Video
Sultry weather hits life, livelihood in Rajshahi region

Published : Sunday, 9 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

RAJSHAHI, Apr 8: Normal livelihood of the region, particularly in the vast Barind tract, is being affected badly due to the ongoing sultry weather that has been experienced by the people for the past couple of days.

The dismayed people are thronging marketplaces to buy glucose, oral saline, watermelon and other fruit to get relief to some extent as an uneasy situation is prevailing everywhere.

Local Meteorological Office has recorded the highest temperature of 38 degrees Celsius at 3pm on Saturday against 37.5 degrees Celsius on Friday which was the season's highest temperature in the region.

The met office also recorded only 3.3 millimeters of rainfall since March 31 last. "We've not seen any significant rainfall in the region for last couple of weeks because of the adverse impact of climate change," said Abdus Salam, Observatory Staff of the Met Office.

Mostly, people whose livelihood depends on manual labour are the worst sufferers. Their daily income has reduced as they are compelled to take rest during the working hours at day time, creating a negative impact on their life and livelihood.

Meanwhile, demand for seasonal fruits like pineapples, watermelons and green coconut has increased in the city because of hot weather.

Doctors at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) have advised everyone to drink plenty of water to avoid dehydration.

Professor Rezaur Rahman of the Department of Geography and Environmental Sciences in Rajshahi University (RU) opined that the prolonged rainless condition has created a detrimental condition on overall public health in terms of drinking water as well as ecosystem and biodiversity.    BSS


