Journo ABM Musa's 9th death anniv today

Published : Sunday, 9 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM

The ninth death anniversary of veteran journalist ABM Musa will be observed today with due respect.

The eminent journalist died of old-age complications on April 9 in 2014.

On the occasion, a doa-mahfil will be arranged at Baitus Salam Mosque on Iqbal Road in Dhaka and another doa-mahfil will be held Kutubpur village in Fulgazi Upazila of Feni district, a press release said on Saturday.

The family members of ABM Musa sought doa towards all for the deceased, the release added. Born in Dharmapur villege of Fani in 1931, ABM Musa had a long 64 years of journalistic career and served many media houses including The Daily Insaf and The Pakistan Observer.

Musa was the editor of Daily Jugantor in 2004. He was also the director general of Bangladesh Press Institute and Bangladesh Television as well as the chief editor and managing director of Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS).

Aside from his media career, he also served as the UNESCAP director and was elected as a Member of Parliament in the country's first general election.

Musa was one of the founder members and a life-time member of the National Press Club.

He served as president of the club for four times and its general secretary for three times.     �BSS


