1,000 distressed families get PM's Eid gift in Rangpur

RANGPUR, Apr 8: Rangpur District Juba Leagueon Saturday distributed rice, pulse, edible oil, sugar and other daily essentials as Eid gifts of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to 1,000 poor and distressed families.



Directed by Bangladesh Awami Juba League President Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash, former President of Rangpur District Chatra League and Juba League leader Mehede Hasan Rony arranged a function to distribute the Eid gifts at District Awami League office premises in the city.



Member of Awami League central committee and former lawmaker Advocate Hosne Ara Lutfa Dalia distributed the Eid gifts in the function as the chief guest with Mehede Hasan Siddique Rony in the chair.



Former member of Rangpur District Juba League convening committee Azizul Islam Murad, former Organizing Secretary of District Chhatra League Adnan Hossain, former Joint General Secretary of City Chhatra League Marinul Mortuza Marine, its former

Publicity Secretary Mukhtar Elahi Murad, former Joint Secretary of Carmichael College Chhatra League Abdus Sobhan Sarkar and its former Assistant Secretary Prashant Roy were present. BSS





