Home Editorial

Bring daily essentials’ price under control

Published : Sunday, 9 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Dear Sir

Today the prices of essential commodities especially onion, garlic, green chilli, groceries and vegetables have gone up beyond the purchasing capability of the common people.

Those who earn their living by doing small businesses like running fruit stores or grocery shops or selling vegetables on footpaths are finding it hard to live in the city with their families since their earnings fell drastically over the past few months. Being unable to meet their daily expenses, many have already sent their families to their village homes. Not only has that, prices of all the necessary items had increased manifolds. If this trend of rising prices cannot be controlled, the people with lower income group will not be able to buy their daily necessaries to survive and will suffer much.

So, we request the authorities to consider the poor class of the society and let them live. Government should continue providing stimulus to the small and medium enterprises to help them survive the difficult times.

Fahim Islam
Noyabazar K C School and College
Moulvibazar



