Clear workers’ salary, bonus before Eid

While presiding over a meeting of the government, RMG owners and workers representatives held on Wednesday - State Minister for Labour and Employment, Monnujan Sufian instructed all RMG factory owners to pay March salary by 10 April and clear Eid Bonus accordingly before the festival holidays commence.



We are in full agreement with the state minister's call, and the least we expect is to witness any form of protests, vandalism and chaos erupting over unpaid salaries and bonuses like that in previous years.



It was just about the same time last year when leaders and followers of Bangladesh Revolutionary Garments Workers Federation formed a human chain in front of Ashulia's Sreepur Bus stand , demanding to clear payment of all arrears and allowances of all workers before the 20thof Ramadan, including the basic festival bonus. Hundreds of protesters working in several factories had joined in the human chain. Thousands of garment workers also staged protests in front of several factories in Dhaka, Gazipur and Narayanganj last year while some factories had been temporarily occupied by workers. And without a coincidence, similar to this year it was the same incumbent minister, who had reiterated her call for clearing salary and bonus of workers last year.



The point, however, it is more than essential to clear all pending payments and bonuses of factory workers the soonest and with full salary for April. First, prices ranging from daily commodities to Eid shopping items, all have marked a steep rise. Second, clearing 15 days salary of the running month of April is not enough for poor workers to celebrate through the festive season.



Nevertheless, the state minister has made her call and we believe our factory owners will promptly respond to it. At the same time, we call on the two most prominent apparel bodies, BGMEA and BKMEA to standby with emergency bail-out funds, in case , some factories fail to pay salaries and bonuses on time.



As far as workers' Eid holiday period is concerned, we urge factory owners to adjust the holiday period depending on shipment time for export goods and a consensus with workers, so to ensure mutual benefits.



In conclusion, despite numerable challenges some 84 percent RMG factories in the country reportedly paid salaries and bonuses to their workers before Eid last year. In addition, the BGMEA chief also claimed some 99.75 percent RMG factories to have paid their workers' salaries for 15 days of April last year.



This year we expect the percentage ladder to climb higher and meet the 100 percent mark.



Given the sincerity and commitment is there, it is not impossible.



