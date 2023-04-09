

Using AI to foster peace in Bangladesh: A fool's errand?



Unfortunately, social media has become a breeding ground for hate speech and misinformation, leading to several instances of violence against religious minorities in Bangladesh. However, AI can be used to monitor social media platforms for harmful content and misinformation, enabling authorities to take swift action before violence erupts. By using machine learning algorithms to identify patterns in language and behaviour, AI systems can detect and flag potentially harmful content, allowing it to be removed before it can cause severe harm.AI can also be used to detect and counter the spread of misinformation, as evidenced by Meedan's Check tool, which was developed for fact-checking and launched in collaboration with WhatsApp and Facebook.



The United Nations has also utilised AI for peace building efforts in conflict zones like Libya through partnerships with AI companies like Remesh. AI systems can sift through thousands of data points in multiple languages to engage populations in conflict zones in large-scale digital dialogues. The technology can identify respondents' top priorities and areas where the people may find common ground, enabling policymakers to make informed decisions that garner community buy-in.



The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) recently used the technology to test support for potential policies such as creating a unified currency. The outcomes of the dialogue were broadcasted to an audience of 1.7 million people, and they were used to support the government's efforts to move the Libyan peace process forward, providing significant legitimacy. Libya remains far from peaceful more than a decade after NATO's intervention; however, thanks to peace building efforts and the ongoing peace process, Libya recorded the most significant increase in peace in the 2022 Global Peace Index.



AI-powered chatbots can also provide peace-related education to individuals across Bangladesh. They can be programmed to provide information about conflict resolution techniques, promote empathy, and foster a greater understanding of different cultures and religions. Chatbots offer a safe and anonymous space for dialogue, personalised learning experiences, and further exploration of peace education topics.



Chatbots like ChatGPT3 and GPT-4 are trained on a vast corpus of text, which can help people learn valuable skills and knowledge that may promote a more peaceful and equitable society. It can teach people to communicate effectively, resolve conflicts without violence, and encourage acceptance and respect for diversity. Chatbots offer an innovative approach to peace education that can benefit society in many ways. As such, they should be considered as part of a comprehensive peace education strategy.



Despite these benefits, there are challenges to implementing AI in the context of Bangladesh. Firstly, AI is only as unbiased as the data it is trained on. The AI Chatbot 'Tay' created by Microsoft, is an interesting case that deserves mentioning. In Tay's case, within hours of its release on Twitter, it began posting offensive tweets, including racist and sexist comments. This was due to Tay learning from interactions with other Twitter users, including some who deliberately trained Tay to make inappropriate statements. In the case of promoting social cohesion, this could result in the reinforcement of existing prejudices or marginalisation of particular communities.



Secondly, there are concerns about the privacy and security of data used by AI, particularly when monitoring social media platforms.



Additionally, developing and implementing AI systems require specialised skills and knowledge that may not be readily available in countries like Bangladesh. Finally, there is a risk of over-reliance on AI, which could reduce human agency and decision-making. Before Bangladeshi policymakers and practitioners embrace AI to promote social cohesion and peace amidst such a large and diverse population, the aforementioned concerns must be addressed.



The writer is a research associate at the Centre for Peace and Justice (CPJ), BRAC University



