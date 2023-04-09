Video
Three minors drown in Noakhali, Bhola, Jashore

Published : Sunday, 9 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Our Correspondents

Three minor children drowned in separate incidents in three districts- Noakhali, Bhola and Jashore, on Friday.

NOAKHALI: A minor girl drowned in a pond in Hatiya Upazila of the district on Friday noon.

The deceased was identified as Fariha Akhter, 3, daughter of Yusuf, a resident of Ward No. 9 Pashchim Borodeil Village under Burirchar Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Fariha lived in her maternal grandparents' house in the area as her mother is an expatriate.

However, Fariha went missing in a pond next to the house at noon while she was bathing in it.

Later on, locals rescued her from the pond and took to a village doctor, where she was declared dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as no complaint was lodged from them.

Assistant Sub-Inspector of Hatiya Police Station (PS) Shafiqul Islam confirmed the incident.

MONPURA, BHOLA: A minor child drowned in a pond in Monpura Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

The incident took place in Ward No. 1 under Dakshin Sakuchia Union under the upazila at around 2 pm.

Deceased Md Rifat, 2, was the son of Md Ripon, a resident of the area.

According to local and the deceased's family sources, the child slipped into a pond while he was playing beside it. Realising the child's absence, the family members started searching for him.

Later on, they rescued him and rushed to Monpura Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the boy dead.

Dr Khalid Hasan, residential medical officer of the upazila health complex, confirmed the matter.

JASHORE: A minor child drowned in a river in Abhaynagar Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Sarafat Hossain, 9, son of Rezaul Islam Sheikh, a resident of Shuvarada Village in the upazila.

According to local sources, the boy drowned in the Bhairab River while he was taking bath in the river along with friends in Nawapara Shikirhat area.

On information, a team of divers from Nawapara Fire Service and Civil Defence Station recovered the body after 4 hours of effort.

Abhaynagar Fire Service and Civil Defence Station Officer Titab Shikder confirmed the incident.



