Lightning kills two in Rangamati, Patuakhali

Two people have been killed by lightning strikes in separate incidents in two districts- Rangamati and Patuakhali, recently.



RANGAMATI: A college student was killed by lightning strike in Rajasthali Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.



The deceased was identified as Nikkan Tanchangha, 18, son of Muchulla Tanchanggha, a resident of Maghainpara area under Ghilachhari Union. He was a student of Class XI at Rajasthali Government College in the upazila.



Local sources said Nikkan was working on the yard of his house at night. At that time, a lightning struck him. He died on the spot.



Officer-in-Charge of Rajasthali Police Station (PS) Zakir Hossain confirmed the incident.



BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI: A farmer was killed by lightning strike in Bauphal Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.



The deceased was identified as Matleb Bepari, 63, a resident of Tanterkathi Village under Nazirpur Union in the upazila.



According to local sources, Matleb was fishing in the Tentulia River near his house. Suddenly, thunderbolt struck on him at around 3 pm, leaving the man dead on the spot.



At the same time, one buffalo of one Dulal Hawlader of the same area died due to the lightning.

Bauphal PS Sub-Inspector Abdur Rahim confirmed the incident.



