188 detained on different charges in 7 dists

A total of 188 people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in seven districts- Rajshahi, Cox's Bazar, Cumilla, Satkhira, Patuakhali, Munshiganj and Chattogram, in recent times.



RAJSHAHI: A total of 153 people were arrested along with drugs in separate drives in the district recently.



Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in separate drives from Thursday night till Friday morning, arrested 16 people on various charges in the city.



Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Friday morning.



Among the arrestees, nine had arrest warrant and the remaining six were arrested on different charges.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the RMP official added.



Earlier, RMP and DB Police arrested 20 people in separate drives in the city from Wednesday night till Thursday morning on various charges.



Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Thursday morning.



Among the arrestees, six had arrest warrant, one was drug addict and the remaining 13 were arrested on various charges.



Legal action has been taken against the arrestees, the official added.



Meanwhile, a tax official has been caught red-handed in Rajshahi on Tuesday with Tk 10 lakh of bribe by the members of Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).



Deputy Tax Commissioner (Salaried) of the Rajshahi Taxes Zone Mohibul Islam Bhuiyan was caught red-handed with Tk 10 lakh of bribe at his office in the city.



Sources concerned said a team led by ACC Rajshahi Deputy Director Md Moniruzzaman conducted a drive at the Rajshahi Taxes Zone office at about 11am and arrested the official.



At one stage of questioning, Mohibul Islam Bhuiyan started screaming and shouting inside his room.



Later on, the tax office employees stormed into the deputy tax commissioner's room by breaking open the door where they had a scuffle with the ACC officials.



On information, a team of Rajapara Police Station (PS) went to the office at around 2pm and the ACC officials left the place taking Mohibul Islam Bhuiyan with them. There were marks of injury on the neck of the official.



ACC's Rajshahi Divisional and Coordinated District Office's nine officials conducted the drive.



Md Moniruzzaman said that Mohibul demanded a bribe of Tk 60 lakh from a doctor. "The doctor went there on Tuesday to pay the first instalment of Tk 10 lakh. We caught Mohibul red-handed while taking the bribe money," he said.



He further said that legal action would be taken against the deputy tax commissioner.

However, Mohibul, before his arrest, told journalists that he was framed by a doctor who had hidden her assets worth Tk 26 crore.



"The female doctor came to my office and made me arrested in a staged drive," he said, adding that the ACC officials had beaten him.



Expressing anonymity, an income tax official said, "Mohibul was being beaten inside his office by closing the door. Hearing the screaming and shouting, they rushed there and saw that he was being assaulted. Then they were confirmed about the identities when the ACC officials worn their jackets. In the meantime, a team of Rajpara PS reached there."



Following the drive, ACC Rajshahi District Office's Deputy Director Md Moniruzzaman said they decided to conduct a drive at the income tax office after receiving information that Deputy Tax Commissioner Mohibul Islam Bhuiyan had been demanding Tk 50 lakh in bribes from Dr Fatema Siddika, bringing allegations of tax evasion against her.



Dr Fatema Siddika is the owner of Motherland Infertility Centre and Hospital in the city.



Quoting her, Md Moniruzzaman said, "She alleged that Mohibul Islam Bhuiyan threatened to impose huge fine on her unless she paid Tk 50 lakh in bribe to him."



When Mohibul was being taken away, he claimed that Dr Fatema Siddika bought land properties with the amount more than that she had in her bank accounts. There were Tk 26 crore anomalies in her income tax return. "We were trying to realise income tax from her. Because of it, she helped arresting me keeping Tk 10 lakh in my office."



He further claimed that Dr Fatema Siddika was also present during the drive. She brought the money in his office. When Dr Fatema came, he was not in his office. Then he was forced to enter his office from outside.



Journalists present there tried to talk to Dr Fatema Siddika inside the Tax Office, but she declined to talk to them.



On the other hand, RMP and DB Police arrested 13 people in separate drives in the city from Monday night till Tuesday morning on various charges.



Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Tuesday morning.



Among the arrestees, seven had arrest warrant, five were drug addicts and the remaining one was arrested on another charge.



Legal action has been taken against the arrestees, the official added.



Earlier, RMP and DB Police arrested 13 people in separate drives in the city from Sunday night till Monday morning on various charges.



Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Monday morning.



Among the arrestees, seven had arrest warrant and the remaining six were arrested on various charges.

Legal action has been taken against the arrestees, the official added.



Meanwhile, RMP and DB Police arrested 17 people in separate drives in the city from Saturday night till Sunday morning on various charges.



Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Sunday morning.



Among the arrestees, four had arrest warrant, three were drug addicts and the remaining 10 were arrested on various charges.



Legal action has been taken against the arrestees, the official added.



On the other hand, RMP and DB Police arrested 41 people in separate drives in the city from Friday night till Saturday morning on various charges.



Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Saturday morning.



Among the arrestees, 35 had arrest warrant, one was drug addict and the remaining five were arrested on various charges.



Legal action has been taken against the arrestees, the official added.



Earlier, RMP and DB Police arrested 30 people in separate drives in the city from Thursday night till Friday morning on various charges.



Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Friday.

Among the arrestees, 21 had arrest warrant, four were drug addicts and the remaining five were arrested on various charges.



However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the RMP official added.



COX'S BAZAR: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested three alleged arms suppliers to members of the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) from Chakaria Upazila of the district on Thursday.



The detainees are: Moktar Ahmed, 52, Abdur Rahim, 40 and Md Enamul Haque, 38. They are residents of Maheshkhali and Chakaria upazilas.



Lieutenant Colonel Saiful Islam Sumon, commanding officer of RAB-15, said acting on tip-off, a RAB team raided the Boro Bheula Lal Bridge area on Thursday morning and detained them. They also seized three single-barrelled and one double-barrelled guns and Tk 10,5,700 in cash from their possession.



The official said, among detainees, Moktar is the prime arms supplier to ARSA.



During the primary interrogation, the detainees confessed that they had been running illegal arms businesses in Maheshkhali and Chakaria upazilas for long and supplying arms to various terrorist groups in Rohingya camps.



The process of handing them over to Chakaria PS is underway, the RAB official added.



CUMILLA: Police on Tuesday detained 20 leaders and activists of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) from a party gathering and iftar event where its acting chairman Tarique Rahman was addressing virtually.



Cumilla Divisional Unit of Juba Dal organized the event at the Town Hall Auditorium in the city.



The iftar event was foiled after BNP leaders and activists started clashing with police.



Later on, additional police arrived and brought the situation under control.



Eyewitnesses said that Tarique Rahman joined the meeting virtually after Juba Dal Central President Salauddin Tuku's speech.



When Tarique started delivering his speech, inspector Tapan Bagchi, in-charge of the Kandirpar Police Outpost, entered the Town Hall.



At the time, a scuffle broke out between the police and BNP leaders and activists, they said.

Later on, 20 men were detained from the venue.



Cumilla Superintendent of Police (SP) Abdul Mannan said, "Tarique Rahman was not supposed to join.



They were supposed to hold an iftar. When Tarique Rahman joined, police intervened."



At that time, BNP leaders and activists got involved in a verbal duel with the police. Twenty people involved in the altercation have been detained. The situation is currently under control, the SP added.



SATKHIRA: Police arrested eight leaders and activists of BNP-Jamaat from the district early Monday for their alleged involvement for planning sabotage activities in the town.



The arrestees are: District Unit of BNP Joint Convener Tarikul Hasan, District Jamaat-e-Islami Nayeb-e-Amir Md Nurul Huda, District Jamaat West Zone Amir Md Mossaraf Hosen Sardar, 62, Juba Dal Convener Md Nazrul Islam, No. 9 Shibpur Union Jamaat President Abdul Hakim Sardar, Chhatra Shibir President Abdul Hakim Molla Mintu, and Jamaat leaders Jamsed Alam and Md Fazar Ali Molla.



Satkhira Sadar PS Inspector (Investigation) Md Nazrul Islam said police arrested the eight people in front of the Khanpur Paschim Para Jame Mosque while they were holding a meeting early Monday. Police also seized crude-bomb like material during that time.



The plaintiff, sub-inspector (SI) of the PS Aziz Mahmud, filed a case under the Explosive Substances Act. The arrestees were later sent to jail following a court order, he added.



KALAPARA, PATUAKHALI: The Anti Terrorism Unit (ATU) of Bangladesh Police arrested an active member of the banned militant organisation 'Ansar al-Islam' from Kalapara Upazila in the district on Sunday morning.



The arrestee is Abdur Rahman, 36, son of late Jabbar Munshi, hails from Rahamatpur area under Kalapara Municipality.



Sources concerned said a team led by Assistant SI of ATU Abdur Rahim Chawdhury conducted a drive in Rahamatpur area of the municipality and arrested Rahman.



They also seized four mobile phones, six SIM cards, three SD cards, two extremist books, and 78 pages of digital evidence from his procession.



It was known that Rahman had been promoting extremism, terrorism, and the ideology of Jasim Uddin Rahmani, the leader of Ansar-al Islam, using multiple IDs, including MA Rahman Mujahid, on Facebook for long time.



A case under the Anti-Terrorism Act has been filed against Abdur Rahman with the PS concerned. Later on, he was sent to jail after being produced before a court.



MUNSHIGANJ: Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) arrested two persons recently for killing a woman and her minor girl in the district in 2022.



The arrestees are: Shahin Pahar, son of Taiab Pahar of Balasur Natun Bazar area and auto-rickshaw driver Md Hasem, hail from Tangail District.



According to police and local sources, on March 8, 2022, police recovered the bodies of a woman and her 8-month-old baby girl wrapped in a quilt at a field in Brahman Paiksha Village of Sreenagar Upazila.



Munsiganj District PBI Inspector Shahinur Alam got the case to investigate.



PBI, after the investigation, arrested Shahin from Dhaka and later according to his confession detained the auto driver Md Hasem.



Shahin in a statement said, he and Rimta, a resident of Pabna Sadar Upazila, got married without informing his first wife. They had an 8-month-old girl.



Shahin and his first wife had often locked into altercations after the news of his marriage went out in public.



On March 7, Shahin and Rimta had a dispute over the issue and one stage of the argument, Shahin strangled Rimta and the minor girl Amena to death.



He called auto driver Hashem and with his help concealed the bodies in a quilt, left those at a field in South Paiksha area of Kolapara Union.



CHATTOGRAM: Police have arrested a man, who allegedly killed his wife on October 25, 2022, from his house in Patiya Upazila of the district recently.



The arrested is Jasim Mia, 26, a resident of Bailtoli road area of the upazila.



Deceased Urmi Akhter, 20, was wife of the accused.



Sharmin Akhter, the deceased's sister, said they did not know that Rashed was drug addict before the marriage. After some days of the marriage they came to know that he was drug addict and used to sell drugs. He often used to beat her sister.



"Jasim hanged the body of my sister with ceiling fan to cover up the killing," she said.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Patiya PS Rashedul Islam said Jasim killed his wife on October 25 and went into hiding after the incident.



Later on, acting on a tip-off, a team of police conducted a drive in his house and arrested him.

Legal action was taken against the arrested, the OC added.



