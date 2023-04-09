Video
Home Countryside

Construction of 10 govt primary schools incomplete at Ramgati

Published : Sunday, 9 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Our Correspondent

Construction of 10 govt primary schools incomplete at Ramgati

Construction of 10 govt primary schools incomplete at Ramgati

RAMGATI, LAXMIPUR, Apr 8: Construction of ten government primary schools in Ramgati Upazila of the district were not completed in even seven years due to negligence of the contracting firm.

The work order of these school buildings were given to Navana Construction Limited. The construction of these three-storey-cum shelter centres began in February in 2017. These were initiated under multipurpose disaster management and shelter project, financed by the World Bank. The constructions were supposed to be completed within two years.

A visit found incomeplete roof-paving of five schools. Construction materials of all incomplete schools were seen piled on their grounds. Authorirties claimed, the Bhaban constreuctions are on-going. But it was seen at sites. Only one/two labourers were seen in front of 2-3 complete buildings.
 
Head Teacher of Chargazi Government Primary School Afsar Uddin said, due to the piled construction  materials, sporting activities are hampered in these schools; rod qualities are getting damaged.
   
Schools are: Pachwim Charseeta Hajipara Government Primary School, Harun Mollarhat Government High School, Char Kolakopa Nomanabad Government Primary School, Char Pouragachha Guchchhagram Government Primary School, Maddya Charsekandar Government Primary School, Alexandar Government Girls Primary School, Maddya Charafzal-2 Government Primary School, Chargazi Government Primary School, Maddya Purba Alexandar Government Primary School, and Charmohar Masterpara Government Primary School.   

Upazila Executive Engineer Md Saiful Islam said, "Highest authorities are aware of the Bhabans. Works will begin soon in full swing. We hope these will be completed this year."

Upazila Primary Education Officer Azizur Rahman said, "We asked highest authorities time and again at different meeting-seminar for completing these works rapidly. Due to incomplete school Bhabans, academic activities are hampered seriously," he added.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer SM Shantanu Chowdhury said, such problems are reported in all other school building projects across the country. "So far I know authorities have started again to do these works," he added.


