Child dies falling into septic tank at Sreemangal

SREEMANGAL, MOULVIBAZAR, Apr 8: A minor boy died after falling into a septic tank in Sreemangal Upazila of the district on Wednesday.



Deceased Walid, 4, was the son of Mujibur Rahman of Ramnagar area under Ashidron Union in the upazila.



Local sources said Walid came to visit his maternal parents' house in Birubosti Village under Sundurkhan Union about four to five days back.



However, Walid fell down in a septic tank nearby the house at around 11 am.



Later on, locals rescued him and took to a hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the child dead.