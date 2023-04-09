

Sunflower cultivation target exceeds in Khulna region



The GKBSP has fixed the target of sunflower cultivation on 320 hectares of land in four districts under Khulna region. But its cultivation has exceeded this target.



The sunflower cultivation has been completed on 2,895 hectares, 2,575 hectares more land of its target.



Additional Director of GKBSP in Khulna region Md Faridul Hasan told The Daily Observer that the sunflower cultivation is lucrative and less expensive.



About eight maund sunflower seed is produced from one bigha of land while initiatives are underway to create market for selling sunflower seed, he said.



Sunflower oil is very useful for human body as at least 400 gram oil comes from one kilogram of sunflower seed. The sunflower cultivation has got a bright possibility in the region as the weather and soil are conducive for its cultivation here.



The government works aiming at an incensement of oilseed production by 40 per cent within the next three years, he added.



In Khulna, 90 hectares land was targeted to cultivate where 1,698 hectares land has been cultivated which is 1,608 hectares more than the targeted land.



In Bagerhat, 170 hectares of land was targeted to cultivate where 950 hectares of land has been cultivated which is 780 hectares more than the targeted land.



In Satkhira, 50 hectares of land was targeted to cultivate where 149 hectare land has been cultivated which is 99 hectares more than the targeted land.



In Narail, 10 hectare land was targeted to cultivate where 98 hectare land has been cultivated which is 88 hectares more than the targeted land.



A total of 20 exhibition plots have been set up by GKBSP in Gopalganj, Khulna, Bagerhat, Satkhira and Pirojpur under Khulna agricultural region.



Following the instruction of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the sunflower farming has increased as the fallow land has been brought under sunflower cultivation, said Amarendunath Biswas, project officer of GKBSP.



GKBSP have ensured training and motivation regarding sunflower cultivation to the farmers of the respective areas, he said.



Besides, the government has taken various steps for increasing oilseed production, he added.



