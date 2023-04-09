Chirirbandar Press Club gets new body

CHIRIRBANDAR, DINAJPUR, Apr 8: The biennial conference of Chirirbandar Press Club in Chirirbandar Upazila of the district was held on Thursday at 4pm. Md Aktar Hossain (Hamdu) and FM Morshed-ul-Alam have been elected president and general secretary (GS) respectively.



The conference was held in Chirirbandar Convention and Community Centre. An 11-member executive committee has been formed.



Other members of the committee are: Senior Vice-President Alhajj Principal Md Yusuf Ali, Vice-President Assistant Lecturer Md Afsar Ali Khan, Joint GS Md Rafiqul Islam Bsc, Organizing Secretary Md Abdus Samad, Treasurer Mrittunjoy Sarkar, Assistant Organizing Secretaries Md Aslam Ali Angur and Doyal Ray, Members Ashok Chakraborti and Ekramul Hoq Chanchal.



