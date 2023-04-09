

OMS rice being sold at 25 outlets in Gaibandha



The objective of OMS programme is to help feed the poor at a lower price and arrest the price hike of rice.



The Food Department in the district has set up a total of 25 sale centres. These outlets are selling 25 tonnes of coarse rice every day. Flour is selling at nine outlets in Sadar Upazila.



Each consumer can buy five kilograms of rice at Tk 30 per kg and five kg flour at Tk 24 per kg daily.



Many poor men and women are purchasing coarse rice daily from these outlet standing in long queues.



District Controller of food Antara Mollik said, the programme would continue until getting further order from the government.



In reply to a query, the food controller said, with the introduction of rice sale under OMS in the district, prices of both rice and flour have come down in the district.



Monitoring and supervising by the officials has been geared up in the district so that any dealers do not sell the OMS rice in black markets to get more profits, creating sufferings to the poor, she maintained.



