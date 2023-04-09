Nine people found dead in eight districts

Nine people including four women have been found dead in separate incidents in eight districts- Naogaon, Sirajganj, Panchagarh, Rajshahi, Sylhet, Pabna, Barishal and Barguna, in four days days.



NAOGAON: Police recovered the body of a young man from a paddy field in Niamatpur Upazila of the district on Saturday noon. The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.



Police sources said locals spotted the body of the young man in a paddy field in Shrimantapur area in the morning and informed police.



Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene at noon.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Niamatpur Police Station (PS) Asaduzzaman confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to identify the deceased.



SIRAJGANJ: Police recovered the hanging body of a housewife from her residence in Tarash Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.



The deceased was identified as Mahela Khatun, 42, wife of Ebad Ali, a resident of Gurma Village under Madhainagar Union of the upazila.



Police sources said neighbours spotted the body of the woman hanging in her house in the morning and informed police.

On information, police recovered the body from the scene.



Tarash PS OC Shahidul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken after investigation.



TENTULIA, PANCHAGARH: The body of a college student, who went missing three days back, has been recovered from a pond in Tentulia Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.



The deceased was identified as Ariful Islam, 19, son of Jasim Uddin, a resident of the upazila. He was an eleventh grader at Panchagarh Technical College in the district.



According to police and the family members of the deceased, Ariful Islam went out of the house after taking iftar on Tuesday evening. He did not return to the house at night.



Following this, Ariful's family members lodged a general diary with Tentulia Model PS in this regard.



Later on, locals saw the body of Ariful floating in a pond on Friday afternoon and informed the deceased's family members.

Legs and hands of the body were found tied up.



Being informed, police rushed to the scene and recovered the body from the pond.



Tentulia Model PS OC Abu Sayeed Chowdhury confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to identify the deceased.



RAJSHAHI: Police recovered the body of a young man from under a bridge in Puthia Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.



Quoting locals, Belpukur PS OC Ruhul Amin said locals saw the body under a bridge in Bhorua Para area at around 11 am and informed the matter to police.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to identify the deceased, the OC added.



SYLHET: Police recovered the hanging body of a woman from her residence in Kanaighat Upazila of the district on Thursday night.



The deceased was identified as Masuda Begum, 45, wife of Islam Uddin, a resident of Narainpur Agfoud Village under Jhingabari Union in the upazila.



According to local sources, the family members spotted the woman, mother of six children, hanging from the ceiling of the kitchen at her house in the evening and informed police.



Being informed, police recovered the body at around 8 pm and sent it to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Sub-Inspector (SI) of Kanaighat PS Abdul Jalil confirmed the incident, adding that the actual reason behind her death would be known after getting the autopsy report.



PABNA: Police recovered the body of a person from the Padma River in Sujanagar Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 46, could not be known immediately.



Police sources said locals spotted the body in the river at night and informed the matter to police.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Pabna Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



The body bore no injury marks.



However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to identify the deceased, said the OC of Sujanagar PS.



BARISHAL: Two persons including a college girl were found dead in separate incidents in Gournadi and Wazirpur upazilas of the district on Wednesday.



Police have recovered the hanging body of a college girl from her residence in Gournadi Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.



The deceased was identified as Eti Akter, 20, daughter of Manik Sharif, a resident of Sundardi area under Gournadi Municipality. She was a student of a nursing collage.



According to police sources, locals spotted the body of the girl hanging in her room in the afternoon and informed police.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) morgue for an autopsy.



Gournadi Model PS OC Afzal Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.



Police on Wednesday morning recovered the body of a farmer from a paddy field in Wazirpur Upazila after two days of his missing.



The deceased was identified as Hemanta Lal Haldar, 70, a resident of Barokotha Village in the upazila.



Police sources said locals spotted the body of the man in a paddy field near his house at around 10am and informed police.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the SBMCH morgue for an autopsy.



Wazirpur PS OC Kamrul Hasan confirmed the incident.



TALTALI, BARGUNA: Police on Wednesday afternoon recovered the half-decomposed body of a woman from a canal in Taltali Upazila of the district after two days of her missing.



The deceased was identified as Sufia Begum, 55, wife of Alam Boyati, a resident of Nalbunia Village under Sharikkhali Union in the upazila.



Police sources said Sufia Begum went out of the house at around 9 pm on Monday to collect money. She had been missing since then.



Later on, locals spotted her half-decomposed body floating on water in the Dalir Canal of the area at around 3 pm on Wednesday and informed police.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Barguna General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Taltali PS OC Kazi Sakhawat Hossain Topu confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.

