Sunday, 9 April, 2023, 5:10 AM
Two get life term in rape, murder cases

Published : Sunday, 9 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Our Correspondents

Separate courts on Thursday sentenced two people including a woman to life-term of imprisonment in different rape and murder cases in two districts- Thakurgaon and Laxmipur.

THAKURGAON: A court in the district on Thursday sentenced a man to life-term in jail for raping woman in Atwari Upazila in 2012.

Thakurgaon Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Md Golam Faruq handed down the verdict in the afternoon.

The condemned convict is Akterul Islam, 31, son of Anisur Rahman, a resident of Ghanimaheshpur Village under Ruhia Police Station (PS) in Sadar Upazila of the district.

The court also fined him Tk 10,000, and in default, he has to suffer six more months in jail.

According to the prosecution, Aktarul developed an affair with a 27-year-old woman of the area. He then took the woman to his house in April, 2012 provoking her to get married, and raped her there several times.

As Akterul refused to marry her later, the victim's father lodged a case with Thakurgaon Sadar PS on May 1, 2022 accusing seven persons including Akterul.

After investigation, Sub-Inspector (SI) Md Mashiur Rahman, investigation officer of the case, of Ruhia PS submitted a charge-sheet to the court on July 15 that year.

Following this, the tribunal judge pronounced the verdict on Thursday after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.

The court also acquitted six other accused as the allegations brought against them could not be proven.

LAXMIPUR: A court in the district on Thursday sentenced a woman to life-term of imprisonment for killing her three-year-old son in Laharkandi Union under Sadar Upazila in 2021.

District and Sessions Judge Md Rahibul Islam delivered the verdict in the afternoon.

The convict is Sabina Yesmin Shilpi, wife of Azimur Rahman Azim, a Saudi Arabia expatriate, a resident of Chandkhali Village under Lahakandi Union in the upazila.

The court also fined her Tk 10,000, and in default, she has to suffer another one year in jail.

According to the prosecution, at the night of September 26, 2021, Sabina Yesmin Shilpi killed her son with a sharp blade (boti) and tried to commit suicide at home.

Later on, police recovered Ayan's body and sent it to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, and arrested Sabina.

Ayan's grandfather Humayun Kabir filed a murder case with Laxmipur Sadar Model PS the following day.

On October 2, 2022, the investigating officer of the case SI Sohel Mia submitted a charge-sheet to the court accusing Sabina.
After examining the witnesses, the court found her guilty and handed down the verdict on Thursday.

Public Prosecutor Advocate Jasim Uddin confirmed the matter.


