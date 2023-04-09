Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 9 April, 2023, 5:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Electricity crisis causes public sufferings at Kulaura

Published : Sunday, 9 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Our Correspondent

KULAURA, MOULVIBAZAR, Apr 8: This Ramadan electricity subscribers in Kulaura Upazila of the district are experiencing untold sufferings due to power crisis.

According to sources at the Power Development Board (PDB), because of technical manpower and transport crises in the sale and distribution division, the power supply can't be managed properly.

Locals said, the power crisis is hampering Iftar-Sehri taking and performing Tarabi-prayer. The electricity outage continues for a long time during these times.     
    
PDB authorities said, they are hiccupping to supply electricity. The electricity is being supplied to thousands of subscribers of Upazila Health Complex, Brahmanbazar, Ghagtia, Nursery, Quadirpur, and Sirajnagar through seven feeders.

In order to ensure uninterrupted power supply there are supposed to have 64 officers-employees including the executive engineer in these feeders. But only 31 ones are running these feeders. A total of 41 posts of them have been lying vacant for a long time.

At present, each shift is being conducted by three technical employees to keep up supply of electricity in the upazila having hills, tea gardens, and Haors. At the shifting time, many subscribers under these feeders make complaint.

If two technical teams comprising three men each along with necessary vehicles work in three shifts, then subscribers' suffering will come down.

Executive Engineer (sale and distribution) of PDB-Kulaura Rasel Ahmed said, the authorities have been informed in a letter about crises of technical manpower and transport.

If nine technical employees are appointed on the emergency basis, or permission is given for adopting manpower on work and wage basis, and three more motor cycles are allocated, the power service speed will go up further, he added. He drew the attention of the highest authorities in addressing these problems in order to reduce subscribers' suffering.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Three minors drown in Noakhali, Bhola, Jashore
Lightning kills two in Rangamati, Patuakhali
188 detained on different charges in 7 dists
Construction of 10 govt primary schools incomplete at Ramgati
Child dies falling into septic tank at Sreemangal
Sunflower cultivation target exceeds in Khulna region
Chirirbandar Press Club gets new body
OMS rice being sold at 25 outlets in Gaibandha


Latest News
IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians score 157/8 against CSK
IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals beat against Delhi Capitals by 57 runs
CU student 'commits suicide' in dormitory
Russia formally charges US reporter
Shakib, Kayes star in Mohammedan's third victory in DPL
One electrocuted in Sylhet Hi-Tech Park
Bank account opened to support affected fire victims of Bangabazar
Taiwan detects 3 warships, 13 Chinese aircraft around island
Ex-minister Altaf Hossain Chy's motorcade attacked, 3 injured
One killed in Cumilla road accident
Most Read News
Server glitch delays train ticket sale
Fire at Barishal Plaza near Bangabazar
Jamaat leader Salim, 7 others remanded
Zia introduced 'marshal democracy' in the country: Hasan
GrameenDanone, ToguMogu & Light of Hope join to solve malnutrition problem in Bangladesh
Wife of militant escaped from Dhaka court arrested
Bangabazar traders start selling products on footpaths, roads
If govt resigns, who will hold dialogue, Quader asks Fakhrul
Celta frustrate nine-man Sevilla with late comeback
Russia asks Israel, Palestinians and Lebanon to defuse tensions
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft