Pak Finance Minister assures IMF deal on track after cancelling Washington visit

Apr 8: Pakistani Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Saturday said that everything required from Pakistan to conclude the much-delayed ninth review of a $7 billion loan programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) was "now complete", and the one final thing needed was a confirmation of a $1bn commitment from a friendly country.



The finance minister addressed the nation a day after he cancelled his visit to Washington for spring meetings of the IMF and World Bank citing domestic political turmoil as the reason.



His speech centered around him trying to calm the fears that the cancellation of his trip was any indication on the future of the IMF deal - a $6.5bn rescue programme agreed in 2019, of which the government has been trying to secure the final tranche of $1.1bn since February.



Dar said that the government had already done all that was required from it to conclude the ninth review. He said that at the time of the seventh and eight reviews, two friendly countries had informed the IMF in writing about its offer to help Pakistan with its external account.



"The two-month delay from mid-February was due to this reason," he said. "In the past two weeks, one of our friendly countries has again given them (the IMF) the confirmation [of its commitment to help Pakistan] with $2bn. DAWN



