China launches three days of military drills in Taiwan Strait







Dubbed "United Sharp Sword", the three-day operation -- which state media said includes rehearsing an encirclement of Taiwan -- will run until Monday, the People's Liberation Army's (PLA) Eastern Theatre Command said in a statement.



Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen immediately denounced the drills, pledging to work with "the US and other like-minded countries" in the face of "continued authoritarian expansionism".



China's war games would send planes, ships and personnel into "the maritime areas and air space of the Taiwan Strait, off the northern and southern coasts of the island, and to the island's east", said Shi Yin, a PLA spokesman.



A report from state broadcaster CCTV said: "The task force will simultaneously organise patrols and advances around Taiwan island, shaping an all-round encirclement and deterrence posture."



The report went on to detail the type of weaponry China was putting through its paces, including "long-range rocket artillery, naval destroyers, missile boats, air force fighters, bombers, jammers and refuellers".



Taiwan's defence ministry released a video showing soldiers loading anti-aircraft missile launchers, fighter jets taking off, and other military preparedness exercises.



The footage included surveillance of China's Shandong aircraft carrier, which sailed through waters south of Taiwan earlier this week.



The 75-second clip, which included English subtitles, ended with a caption saying: "We seek neither escalation nor conflict, but we remain steadfast, rational, and serious to react and defend our territory and sovereignty."



Exercises on Monday will include live-fire drills off the coast of China's Fujian province, which faces Taiwan, the local maritime authority said.



The manoeuvres come after a meeting between Tsai and US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California.



China views democratic, self-ruled Taiwan as part of its territory and has vowed to seize it one day, by force if necessary.



"These operations serve as a stern warning against the collusion between separatist forces seeking 'Taiwan independence' and external forces and against their provocative activities," the PLA's Shi said.



"The operations are necessary for safeguarding China's national sovereignty and territorial integrity."



Taiwan's defence ministry said that by 4 pm (0800 GMT) on Saturday nine Chinese warships and 71 military aircraft had been detected around the island.



An earlier tally had already taken the number of daily aircraft crossings into Taiwan's southwestern air defence identification zone (ADIZ) past the highest in a single day this year, according to data collected by AFP.



"The CCP (Chinese Communist Party) deliberately created tension in the Taiwan Strait, which has a negative impact on the security and economic development of the international community," the defence ministry said.



Meanwhile, a senior US lawmaker pledged on Saturday to help provide training for Taiwan's armed force and to speed up the delivery of weapons, as China began three days of military exercises around the island Beijing claims as its territory.



China announced the drills the day after Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen returned to Taipei from Los Angeles, where she met speaker of the US House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy, infuriating Beijing.



Speaking at a lunch in Taipei hosted by Tsai for his bipartisan delegation, Michael McCaul, chairman of the US House Foreign Affairs Committee, said they were there in strong support of Taiwan and that it was important for democracies to stand together.



"As the House Foreign Affairs Committee chairman, I sign off on all foreign military sales, including weapons to Taiwan, and I promise you, Madam President, we will deliver those weapons," he said.



Taiwan has since last year complained of delays to deliveries of US weapons, such as Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, as manufacturers turn supplies to Ukraine to support its defence against Russia. AFP, REUTERS

BEIJING, Apr 8: China launched military drills around Taiwan on Saturday, in what it called a "stern warning" to the self-ruled island's government following a meeting between its president and the US House speaker.Dubbed "United Sharp Sword", the three-day operation -- which state media said includes rehearsing an encirclement of Taiwan -- will run until Monday, the People's Liberation Army's (PLA) Eastern Theatre Command said in a statement.Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen immediately denounced the drills, pledging to work with "the US and other like-minded countries" in the face of "continued authoritarian expansionism".China's war games would send planes, ships and personnel into "the maritime areas and air space of the Taiwan Strait, off the northern and southern coasts of the island, and to the island's east", said Shi Yin, a PLA spokesman.A report from state broadcaster CCTV said: "The task force will simultaneously organise patrols and advances around Taiwan island, shaping an all-round encirclement and deterrence posture."The report went on to detail the type of weaponry China was putting through its paces, including "long-range rocket artillery, naval destroyers, missile boats, air force fighters, bombers, jammers and refuellers".Taiwan's defence ministry released a video showing soldiers loading anti-aircraft missile launchers, fighter jets taking off, and other military preparedness exercises.The footage included surveillance of China's Shandong aircraft carrier, which sailed through waters south of Taiwan earlier this week.The 75-second clip, which included English subtitles, ended with a caption saying: "We seek neither escalation nor conflict, but we remain steadfast, rational, and serious to react and defend our territory and sovereignty."Exercises on Monday will include live-fire drills off the coast of China's Fujian province, which faces Taiwan, the local maritime authority said.The manoeuvres come after a meeting between Tsai and US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California.China views democratic, self-ruled Taiwan as part of its territory and has vowed to seize it one day, by force if necessary."These operations serve as a stern warning against the collusion between separatist forces seeking 'Taiwan independence' and external forces and against their provocative activities," the PLA's Shi said."The operations are necessary for safeguarding China's national sovereignty and territorial integrity."Taiwan's defence ministry said that by 4 pm (0800 GMT) on Saturday nine Chinese warships and 71 military aircraft had been detected around the island.An earlier tally had already taken the number of daily aircraft crossings into Taiwan's southwestern air defence identification zone (ADIZ) past the highest in a single day this year, according to data collected by AFP."The CCP (Chinese Communist Party) deliberately created tension in the Taiwan Strait, whichhas a negative impact on the security and economic development of the international community," the defence ministry said.Meanwhile, a senior US lawmaker pledged on Saturday to help provide training for Taiwan's armed force and to speed up the delivery of weapons, as China began three days of military exercises around the island Beijing claims as its territory.China announced the drills the day after Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen returned to Taipei from Los Angeles, where she met speaker of the US House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy, infuriating Beijing.Speaking at a lunch in Taipei hosted by Tsai for his bipartisan delegation, Michael McCaul, chairman of the US House Foreign Affairs Committee, said they were there in strong support of Taiwan and that it was important for democracies to stand together."As the House Foreign Affairs Committee chairman, I sign off on all foreign military sales, including weapons to Taiwan, and I promise you, Madam President, we will deliver those weapons," he said.Taiwan has since last year complained of delays to deliveries of US weapons, such as Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, as manufacturers turn supplies to Ukraine to support its defence against Russia. AFP, REUTERS