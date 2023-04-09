Russia likely behind US military document leak: US officials

WASHINGTON, Apr 8: Russia or pro-Russian elements are likely behind the leak of several classified US military documents posted on social media that offer a partial, month-old snapshot of the war in Ukraine, three US officials said on Friday, while the Justice Department said separately it was probing the leak.



The documents appear to have been altered to lower the number of casualties suffered by Russian forces, the US officials said, adding their assessments were informal and separate from the investigation into the leak itself.



The US officials spoke on condition of anonymity given the sensitivity of the matter and declined to discuss the documents in any detail.



The Kremlin and Russia's embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to requests for comment.



An initial batch of documents circulated on sites including Twitter and Telegram, dated March 1 and bearing markings showing them classified as "Secret" and "Top Secret."



Later on Friday, an additional batch appearing to detail US national security secrets pertaining to areas including Ukraine, the Middle East and China surfaced on social media, the New York Times reported.



Reuters was not able to verify the authenticity of the documents.



The US Justice Department said late on Friday it was in touch with the Defense Department and began a probe into the leak. It declined further comment.



A leak of such sensitive documents is highly unusual. REUTERS

