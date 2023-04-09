Video
GM Razib finishes 39th in Mayor's Int'l GM Chess

Published : Sunday, 9 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Grandmaster (GM) Enamul Hossain Razib finished 39th with 6.5 points out of 10 games in the first Mayor's Trophy Indore International Grandmasters Chess Tournament held in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, India.

Candidate Master Sakline Mostafa Sajid became the 127th with 4.5 points. International Master (IM) Abu Sufian Shakil and Candidate Master (CM) Ikramul Haq Siam bagged 4 points each.

The 10th or last round games were held on Saturday with GM Enamul Hossain Razib split point with Dere Pushkar of India, CM Sakline Mostafa Sajid lost to Bajaj Prakhar of India and CM Ikramul Haq Siam lost to Md. Reyan of India.
IM Abu Sufian Shakil did not play last round.

IM Nitish Belurkar of India emerged champion while his compatriot IM Viani Antonio Dcunha finished runner-up, both securing 8.5 points.     BSS



