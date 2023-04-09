Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 9 April, 2023, 5:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Marathon race walk mixed relay to debut at Paris Olympics

Published : Sunday, 9 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83

Marathon race walk mixed relay to debut at Paris Olympics

Marathon race walk mixed relay to debut at Paris Olympics

PARIS, APR 8: World Athletics on Saturday released details of a new event, the marathon race walk mixed relay, to be staged at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

It takes the place of the men's 50km race walk, which first appeared at the 1932 Olympics but which has been scrapped in the pursuit of gender equality.

The new mixed relay will feature 25 teams, each comprising one male and one female athlete, who will alternate to complete the marathon distance (42.195km) in four legs.

"This format is designed to be innovative, dynamic and unpredictable," said World Athletics CEO Jon Ridgeon.

"We believe it will be easily understood by fans, will feature exciting competition and, importantly, it will ensure full gender equality across the Olympic track and field programme for the first time," he added.

The relay will be held on the same course as the individual 20km race walking events, at the foot of the Eiffel Tower in central Paris.

The team qualification "pathway" will be published shortly, World Athletics said.

The 48-event athletics programme at Paris 2024 is now perfectly balanced with 23 for both men and women with two mixed events, the 4x400m and walk marathon relay.

Next year's Games also include for the first time breakdancing on the Olympic programme.     �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
GM Razib finishes 39th in Mayor's Int'l GM Chess
Marathon race walk mixed relay to debut at Paris Olympics
Bradburn named Pakistan head coach for New Zealand series
Mohammedan thrash Muktijoddha as Diabate scores hat-trick
Seifert blasts New Zealand to T20 series win over Sri Lanka
Shakib, Kayes star in MSC's third victory in DPL
Salahuddin reappointed member of AFC Competitions Committee
Haaland 'ready' for ManC return at Southampton


Latest News
IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians score 157/8 against CSK
IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals beat against Delhi Capitals by 57 runs
CU student 'commits suicide' in dormitory
Russia formally charges US reporter
Shakib, Kayes star in Mohammedan's third victory in DPL
One electrocuted in Sylhet Hi-Tech Park
Bank account opened to support affected fire victims of Bangabazar
Taiwan detects 3 warships, 13 Chinese aircraft around island
Ex-minister Altaf Hossain Chy's motorcade attacked, 3 injured
One killed in Cumilla road accident
Most Read News
Server glitch delays train ticket sale
Fire at Barishal Plaza near Bangabazar
Jamaat leader Salim, 7 others remanded
Zia introduced 'marshal democracy' in the country: Hasan
GrameenDanone, ToguMogu & Light of Hope join to solve malnutrition problem in Bangladesh
Wife of militant escaped from Dhaka court arrested
Bangabazar traders start selling products on footpaths, roads
If govt resigns, who will hold dialogue, Quader asks Fakhrul
Celta frustrate nine-man Sevilla with late comeback
Russia asks Israel, Palestinians and Lebanon to defuse tensions
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft