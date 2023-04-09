Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 9 April, 2023, 5:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bradburn named Pakistan head coach for New Zealand series

Published : Sunday, 9 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89

Bradburn named Pakistan head coach for New Zealand series

Bradburn named Pakistan head coach for New Zealand series

KARACHI, APR 8: Pakistan on Friday appointed Grant Bradburn as the head coach of their men's team for their upcoming limited-overs series against New Zealand.

Bradburn, 56, played seven Tests and 11 one-day internationals for New Zealand before taking up coaching.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) added that Andrew Puttick of South Africa will join the staff as batting coach.

The head coach position fell vacant after Saqlain Mushtaq's term ended in February. Abdul Rahman filled in for the three Twenty20s against Afghanistan last month.

The recruitment process for the team management beyond the New Zealand tour was ongoing, the PCB said in a statement.

Bradburn was previously head coach of Scotland, and worked with Pakistan as the fielding coach between 2018 and 2020.

Former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur will take up team director position after the New Zealand series, according to local media reports.

Pakistan will host New Zealand for five T20s starting April 14, followed by five one-day internationals.     �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
GM Razib finishes 39th in Mayor's Int'l GM Chess
Marathon race walk mixed relay to debut at Paris Olympics
Bradburn named Pakistan head coach for New Zealand series
Mohammedan thrash Muktijoddha as Diabate scores hat-trick
Seifert blasts New Zealand to T20 series win over Sri Lanka
Shakib, Kayes star in MSC's third victory in DPL
Salahuddin reappointed member of AFC Competitions Committee
Haaland 'ready' for ManC return at Southampton


Latest News
IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians score 157/8 against CSK
IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals beat against Delhi Capitals by 57 runs
CU student 'commits suicide' in dormitory
Russia formally charges US reporter
Shakib, Kayes star in Mohammedan's third victory in DPL
One electrocuted in Sylhet Hi-Tech Park
Bank account opened to support affected fire victims of Bangabazar
Taiwan detects 3 warships, 13 Chinese aircraft around island
Ex-minister Altaf Hossain Chy's motorcade attacked, 3 injured
One killed in Cumilla road accident
Most Read News
Server glitch delays train ticket sale
Fire at Barishal Plaza near Bangabazar
Jamaat leader Salim, 7 others remanded
Zia introduced 'marshal democracy' in the country: Hasan
GrameenDanone, ToguMogu & Light of Hope join to solve malnutrition problem in Bangladesh
Wife of militant escaped from Dhaka court arrested
Bangabazar traders start selling products on footpaths, roads
If govt resigns, who will hold dialogue, Quader asks Fakhrul
Celta frustrate nine-man Sevilla with late comeback
Russia asks Israel, Palestinians and Lebanon to defuse tensions
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft