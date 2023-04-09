Mohammedan thrash Muktijoddha as Diabate scores hat-trick

Malian forward Souleymane Diabate slammed a brilliant hat-trick saw Mohammedan Sporting Club, came from behind, thrashed Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra by 6-1 goals in the Bangladesh Premier League football held on Saturday at Sheikh Fazlul Haque Mani Stadium in Gopalganj.



In the day's match, Diabate scored hat-trick with three goals in the 22nd, 35th and 53rd minutes while Uzbekistan midfielder Muzaffar Muzaffarov, Nigerian forward Sunday Emmanuel and midfielder Sazzad Hossain supported him with a lone goal each in the 42nd, 69th minutes and 84th minutes respectively for Mohammedan.



Atiquzzaman netted a lone goal for Muktijoddha Sangsad KC in the 8th minute of the match.



With the day's victory, the traditional black and white Motijheel outfit Mohammedan raised their tally to 15 points from 11 matches while the freedom fighter Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra remained at their previous credit of 10 points playing the same number of matches.



Earlier, in the first round, Mohammedan SC blanked Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra by 2-0 goals held at Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta Stadium in Cumilla. BSS



