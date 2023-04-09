Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 9 April, 2023, 5:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

BPL Football

Mohammedan thrash Muktijoddha as Diabate scores hat-trick

Published : Sunday, 9 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

Malian forward Souleymane Diabate slammed a brilliant hat-trick saw Mohammedan Sporting Club, came from behind, thrashed Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra by 6-1 goals in the Bangladesh Premier League football held on Saturday at Sheikh Fazlul Haque Mani Stadium in Gopalganj.

In the day's match, Diabate scored hat-trick with three goals in the 22nd, 35th and 53rd minutes while Uzbekistan midfielder Muzaffar Muzaffarov, Nigerian forward Sunday Emmanuel and midfielder Sazzad Hossain supported him with a lone goal each in the 42nd, 69th minutes and 84th minutes respectively for Mohammedan.

Atiquzzaman netted a lone goal for Muktijoddha Sangsad KC in the 8th minute of the match.

With the day's victory, the traditional black and white Motijheel outfit Mohammedan raised their tally to 15 points from 11 matches while the freedom fighter Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra remained at their previous credit of 10 points playing the same number of matches.

Earlier, in the first round, Mohammedan SC blanked Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra by 2-0 goals held at Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta Stadium in Cumilla.     BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
GM Razib finishes 39th in Mayor's Int'l GM Chess
Marathon race walk mixed relay to debut at Paris Olympics
Bradburn named Pakistan head coach for New Zealand series
Mohammedan thrash Muktijoddha as Diabate scores hat-trick
Seifert blasts New Zealand to T20 series win over Sri Lanka
Shakib, Kayes star in MSC's third victory in DPL
Salahuddin reappointed member of AFC Competitions Committee
Haaland 'ready' for ManC return at Southampton


Latest News
IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians score 157/8 against CSK
IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals beat against Delhi Capitals by 57 runs
CU student 'commits suicide' in dormitory
Russia formally charges US reporter
Shakib, Kayes star in Mohammedan's third victory in DPL
One electrocuted in Sylhet Hi-Tech Park
Bank account opened to support affected fire victims of Bangabazar
Taiwan detects 3 warships, 13 Chinese aircraft around island
Ex-minister Altaf Hossain Chy's motorcade attacked, 3 injured
One killed in Cumilla road accident
Most Read News
Server glitch delays train ticket sale
Fire at Barishal Plaza near Bangabazar
Jamaat leader Salim, 7 others remanded
Zia introduced 'marshal democracy' in the country: Hasan
GrameenDanone, ToguMogu & Light of Hope join to solve malnutrition problem in Bangladesh
Wife of militant escaped from Dhaka court arrested
Bangabazar traders start selling products on footpaths, roads
If govt resigns, who will hold dialogue, Quader asks Fakhrul
Celta frustrate nine-man Sevilla with late comeback
Russia asks Israel, Palestinians and Lebanon to defuse tensions
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft