

Shakib, Kayes star in MSC's third victory in DPL



The Motijhil outfit was win-less in their first five matches and collected just one point, thanks to a washed-out game. But after Shakib Al Hasan made him available for the side, they got three straight wins.



Shakib pulled out of IPL, citing family emergency but continued to play domestic matches for Mohammedan.



Skipper Imrul Kayes shined in with century while Shakib Al Hasan put up an all-round performance, which led the side to a comprehensive 101-run victory over City Club.



Kayes struck 114 off 121 with 10 fours and three sixes as Mohammedan racked up a mammoth 348-7.



Veteran Mahmudullah Riyad hammered 71 off 59 with seven fours and four sixes while young Mohidul Islam Ankan blasted 52 ball-65, smashing two fours and four sixes to utilize the platform set by Kayes.



Shakib Al Hasan who came to bat at No. 7 struck 26 off 16 with two fours and one six. National all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz however contributed just 6 runs.



Rayhan Rafsan Rahman was the most successful bowler for City Club with 3-68.



City Club however were restricted to 247-7 in 50 overs with Abdulla Al Mamun making highest 70 off 65, negotiating the bowlers like Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Miraz, Asif Ahmed Ratul made 52.



Jack Lintott bagged 3-68 to be the best bowler for Mohammedan while Nazmul Apu, Shakib, Miraz and Soumya Sarkar picked up one wicket apiece.



After this victory, Mohammedan had seven points in eight matches, which put them in sixth position so far. Gazi Group and Rupganj Tigers also had seven points but based on run rate they are in fifth and seventh position respectively.



Abahani Limited tops the point table with maximum 16 points, winning all of their matches.



Gazi Group vs Agrani Bank

Opener Mehedi Maruf hit a brilliant 67 to hit back to form, as Gazi Group Cricketers secured a facile seven-wicket win over Agrani Bank for their third victory in eighth match at BKSP-4 ground.



Put into bat first, Agrani Bank were bowled out for 169 in 45.4 overs with opener Azmir Ahmed making the highest 37. No.9 batter Abu Haider Rony was the other notable scorer with 32.



Tipu Sultan was the most successful bowler for Gazi Group with 3-38 while Sumon Khan scalped 2-14.



Mehedi Maruf led the charge as Gazi Group reached the victory mark in 38.2 overs, losing three wickets. Maruf struck six fours and two sixes for his 67 off 97. Farhad Hossain scored 48 to complement Maruf's knock. Indian recruit Ravi Teja was 31 not out to seal the deal.



Azim Nazir Kazi took 2-45 for Agrani Bank which had two wins in eight matches. They are in 11th position in the point table at this moment.



Brothers Union vs Shinepukur

Arafat Sunny Junior and Saad Naseem came up with sterling all-round performance to lead Brothers Union to a six-wicket win over Shinepukur Cricket at Khan Shaheb Osman Ali Stadium.



Put into bat first, Shinepukur amassed 228-9 with Indian recruit Shubham Sharma hitting highest 74. Amite Hasan added 42 while Sazzadul Hoque Ripon made 41.



Both Arafat and Saad Naseem claimed two wickets apiece, conceding 34 and 47 runs respectively in their 10 overs.



They led the charge with the willow too after Brothers Union lost three wickets in seven balls to be left to 107-4. They thereafter shared 122 runs for the undefeated fifth wicket stand to help the side canter to the victory.



Arafat was 55 not out after hitting five fours and three sixes in his 48 balls knock while Saad Naseem's unbeaten 62 came off just 60 balls with the help of seven fours and one six. �BSS



