Sunday, 9 April, 2023, 5:08 AM
Shohag again in Marketing Committee

Published : Sunday, 9 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

Salahuddin reappointed member of AFC Competitions Committee

Kazi M Salahuddin, the president of South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) and Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF), was reappointed as a member of the Competitions Committee of Asian Football Confederation (AFC) recently.

BFF general secretary Abu Nayeem Sohag had been re-appointed as a member of the AFC Marketing Committee. On the other hand, one of the BFF vice presidents Kazi Nabil Ahmed became a member of the AFC Media and Communications Committee.
 
Various standing committees of the governing body of Asian Football were formed for the tenure of 2023-2027.

In the Competitions Committee, Kazi M Salahuddin will be accompanied by the members from Vietnam, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Kuwait, Lebanon, Malaysia, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, Thailand, Myanmar and the United Arab Emirates.

The Competitions Committee aids and advises the Asian Football Confederation to successfully arrange competitions for the member associations, clubs, national men' and women's teams, and for the age level teams.
 
Previously, Salahuddin was in different FIFA and AFC committees, including the FIFA technical committee, FIFA marketing and TV rights committee, AFC social responsibility committee, and AFC internal audit committee.

Abu Nayeem Shohag was previously a member of the FIFA Dispute Resolution Chamber (DRC) also known as the Football Tribunal for the tenure 2017-2021. In the AFC marketing committee, he will be working with members from Bhutan, United Arab Emirates, China, Guam, Afghanistan, Islamic Republic of Iran, Japan, South Korea, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia.

The AFC marketing committee exclusively works with the AFC executive committee, and provides advises on taking initiatives related to marketing and branding.



