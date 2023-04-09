Video
Mbappe angered by PSG's use of his image in advertising campaign

Published : Sunday, 9 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81

PARIS, APR 8: Kylian Mbappe on Thursday complained about Paris Saint-Germain's use of a video of him for their season-ticket advertising campaign, before the club removed the footage.

PSG's star striker said he would fight for "individual image rights" after an interview with him was used by the club in a video to promote ticket sales for next season.

"At no time was I informed of the content of the interview," Mbappe said on Instagram.

"It looked like a basic interview during a club marketing day. I don't agree with this published video.

"This is why I am fighting for individual image rights. PSG is a big club and a big family, but it is certainly not Kylian Saint-Germain."

French champions PSG later took the video down from their website and YouTube channel, although it can still be viewed on other YouTube channels.
France captain Mbappe was the only player to speak in the promotional film.

Lionel Messi, who a source told AFP earlier this week is set to leave PSG at the end of this season, was not featured.

Neymar, who is recovering from an ankle injury, did not feature either.

PSG did not comment on Mbappe's remarks when contacted.

Mbappe has called for individual image rights for players while on international duty with France.    �AFP


