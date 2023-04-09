Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 9 April, 2023, 5:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Nervy Napoli squeeze past Lecce ahead of Milan showdown

Published : Sunday, 9 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69

MILAN, APR 8: Napoli had unfortunate Antonino Gallo's own goal to thank for getting their Serie A title bid back on track with a 2-1 win at Lecce on Friday, while AC Milan were held to a goalless draw by Empoli.

Napoli are 19 points clear of closest challengers Lazio after Gallo's unwitting backpass from a Mario Rui cross slipped through the fingers of surprised Lecce goalkeeper Wladimiro Falcone midway through the second half.

The hosts had been deservedly level with Napoli at the Stadio Via del Mare after Federico Di Francesco's powerfully struck finish cancelled out Giovanni Di Lorenzo's 18th-minute header.

Di Francesco's second league goal of the season was his team's first since mid-February and had a tired-looking Napoli at risk of slipping to another defeat after they were hammered 4-0 by champions Milan last weekend.

Instead Lecce stay eight points above the relegation zone in 16th while Napoli take another step towards a historic Scudetto with their seventh straight league away win, earned without top scorer Victor Osimhen.

"It wasn't easy getting the result after that defeat (to Milan)
this result gives us some comfort ahead of the coming matches," Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti told DAZN.

Nigeria forward Osimhen might be back for Wednesday's first leg of the all-Italian quarter-final with third-placed Milan -- who face Empoli in Friday's late match -- but they look to have lost his replacement Giovanni Simeone to a thigh injury he suffered late on.

"Osimhen wants to play every match
but these are situations that need to be assessed properly," added Spalletti.

As it stands Spalletti's team only need four more wins from their final nine matches to secure the title, and that target will get smaller if Lazio fail to beat Juventus.

However it will be all change if Juve have their 15-point penalty for illicit transfer activity revoked later this month, as they are 11 points behind Lazio ahead of their clash at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday.

Milan flopped at the San Siro ahead of Napoli's visit as Stefano Pioli's much-changed side failed to break down defensive Empoli.

The hosts thought they had claimed the points in the final moments when substitute Olivier Giroud netted but his strike was rightly ruled out for handball after he celebrated.

That was the second time supporters were ruing VAR officials after Milan were also denied a penalty on the hour after Tyronne Ebuehi had initially been penalised for handball.

Empoli held out for a draw which meant third-placed Milan failed to fully capitalise on another bad evening for Romelu Lukaku in rivals Inter Milan's 1-1 draw at Salernitana.

Antonio Candreva's miscued cross in the final minute moved Salernitana 10 points above the relegation zone and left Inter at risk of being knocked out of the Champions League positions.

Wasteful Inter would have been out of sight before old boy Candreva's fortuitous strike had they made the most of their opportunities after Robin Gosens netted their first goal from open play in a month in the sixth minute, with Lukaku the worst culprit in Salerno.

Lukaku, who was racially abused by Juventus fans midweek, headed a simple opportunity straight at Guillermo Ochoa in the first half.

And he somehow managed to scoop a diving header onto the bar from inside the six-yard box in the 65th minute before the superb Ochoa brilliantly kept out Stefan De Vrij on the rebound.

"Our big regret is that we couldn't get that second goal, right now we keep paying a heavy price for not killing matches off," said Inter coach Simone Inzaghi.

Fourth-placed Inter are a point behind Milan and head to Benfica for the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday winless in six and in the midst of a goalscoring crisis.

Inzaghi's side are just one point ahead of Roma, who are at Torino on Sunday, while sixth-placed Atalanta can also move above Inter on goal difference if they beat Bologna.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
GM Razib finishes 39th in Mayor's Int'l GM Chess
Marathon race walk mixed relay to debut at Paris Olympics
Bradburn named Pakistan head coach for New Zealand series
Mohammedan thrash Muktijoddha as Diabate scores hat-trick
Seifert blasts New Zealand to T20 series win over Sri Lanka
Shakib, Kayes star in MSC's third victory in DPL
Salahuddin reappointed member of AFC Competitions Committee
Haaland 'ready' for ManC return at Southampton


Latest News
IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians score 157/8 against CSK
IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals beat against Delhi Capitals by 57 runs
CU student 'commits suicide' in dormitory
Russia formally charges US reporter
Shakib, Kayes star in Mohammedan's third victory in DPL
One electrocuted in Sylhet Hi-Tech Park
Bank account opened to support affected fire victims of Bangabazar
Taiwan detects 3 warships, 13 Chinese aircraft around island
Ex-minister Altaf Hossain Chy's motorcade attacked, 3 injured
One killed in Cumilla road accident
Most Read News
Server glitch delays train ticket sale
Fire at Barishal Plaza near Bangabazar
Jamaat leader Salim, 7 others remanded
Zia introduced 'marshal democracy' in the country: Hasan
GrameenDanone, ToguMogu & Light of Hope join to solve malnutrition problem in Bangladesh
Wife of militant escaped from Dhaka court arrested
Bangabazar traders start selling products on footpaths, roads
If govt resigns, who will hold dialogue, Quader asks Fakhrul
Celta frustrate nine-man Sevilla with late comeback
Russia asks Israel, Palestinians and Lebanon to defuse tensions
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft