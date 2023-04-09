Video
Celta frustrate nine-man Sevilla with late comeback

Published : Sunday, 9 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63

SEVILLE, APR 8: Celta Vigo produced a stunning late comeback to draw 2-2 at Manchester United's Europa League opponents Sevilla in La Liga on Friday.

The draw prevented Sevilla from climbing away from the danger zone.

The hosts, who had Pape Gueye sent off after only 19 minutes, led through Youssef En-Nesyri and Marcos Acuna's strikes as the clock ticked down.

However Miguel Rodriguez pulled one back for Celta in after 89 minutes and Gonzalo Paciencia levelled in the third minute of stoppage time.

Acuna was sent off for dissent late on, leaving Jose Luis Mendilibar's struggling side with nine men.

Sevilla, who face United in the first leg of the Europa League quarter-finals on Thursday, had looked certain to secure their second victory from two matches under Mendilibar.

Provisionally 13th, Sevilla sit five points above the relegation zone, having played a game more than the teams beneath them.

The hosts' task became harder against a Celta Vigo side in good form when midfielder Gueye was sent off for two yellow cards after just 19 minutes.

Despite their numerical disadvantage, Sevilla battled well at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan and took the lead when En-Nesyri headed home well from Suso's corner shortly before half-time.

Acuna smashed home the second with nine minutes remaining after winning the ball in the centre circle, driving forward and unleashing a rocket from distance which fizzed into the bottom corner.    �AFP


