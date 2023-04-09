BPDB renews PPA with 100 MW PowerPac plant for 2 years Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) has renewed its power purchase agreement (PPA) with PowerPac Mutiara Keraniganj Power Plant Limited for 100 MW rental plant in Keraniganj for next two years.





The signing ceremony took place at the boardroom of BPDB, Biddut Bhaban in the capital recently.





BPDB Secretary Mohammad Salim Reza and Managing Director of PowerPac Limited Ron Haque Sikder signed the agreement for their respective organisations.





The agreement is titled as the 'Second amendment to the contract for supply of power on rental basis for two years'.





BPDB Member Mohammad Shamsul Haque, Chief Engineer (Private Generation) ABM Ziaul Hauq, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Sikder Group Syed Qamrul Islam (Mohon) and senior officials from both the organisations were also present on the occasion.





After the signing , Ron Haque Sikder said his company will resume generation and power supply to the national grid within the shortest possible time.





He thanked BPDB officials for taking all-out measures in successful arrangement of the deal with PowerPac Mutiara Keraniganj Power Plant Ltd. BPDB Member Mohammad Shamsul Haque urged PowerPac authorities to start functioning at the power plant soon.





He said the agreement mentions that it will come into effect from the very day the deal is signed between the two parties.







So, as now the agreement is signed it is expected that the power plant will start generating electricity immediately, which will be benefit both the government as well for the PowerPac.





BPDB Chief Engineer ABM Ziaul Haque said the location of the PowerPac Mutiara Keraniganj Power Plant is too close to the capital city, which is a big plus point and that's why sooner the production starts here is better. �UNB