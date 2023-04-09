Video
IBCCI, BAN sign MoU to promote BD-India trade relations

Published : Sunday, 9 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 101

DIMAPUR, Nagaland, India, April 8:  The India-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IBCCI) signed an agreement with Business Association of Nagas (BAN) to promote and facilitate trade relations between the two organisations.

The MoU was signed on the sidelines of the B20 Kohima summit on April 6 in the presence of IBCCI President, Abdul Matlub Ahmad and BAN President, Mongkum Jamir.

The primary aim of the MoU is to facilitate the exchange of information, expertise and technology in the area of agriculture, food processing, bamboo, tourism, textiles, IT services, mineral and renewable energy.

The agreement will help boost the bilateral trade and investment between Bangladesh and Nagaland and help provide necessary assistance and support to respective business communities to enhance trade and investment cooperation, an official statement said.

Speaking on the occasion, IBCCI President, Abdul Matlub Ahmad urged the Government of Nagaland to be the first to officially declare among the North East states to use the deep-sea port in line with the Government of India's foreign policy and for the interest of the State.

Taking note of the dominance of Bangladesh in the textile sector, BAN President requested the IBCCI to start initiatives in the textile sector in Nagaland to which his counterpart reciprocated positively.    �KNN



