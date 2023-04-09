Video
BFSA launches awareness campaign to ensure safe Iftar

Published : Sunday, 9 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Business Correspondent

With the aim of ensuring safe Iftar, the Bangladesh Food Safety Authority (BFSA) is conducting awareness programs and campaigns on safe food issues in the month of Ramadan in all the divisional cities, districts and upazila levels in populated and important areas.

In the capital, monitoring booths have been set up in 5 areas of the capital namely Chawkbazar, Baily Road, Khilgaon, Mohammadpur and Agargaon.

Member of BFSA (Food Industry and Production) under the leadership of Prof. Dr. Md. Abdul Alim, theater and film actor, director Dr. Ezazul Islam, participated in the program.

As part of the program, hygiene products, leaflets, caps as well as various guidelines on safe food were distributed among iftar makers and vendors in Panthpath area of Dhaka.

Dr. Ejazul Islam said: "The image of selling iftar items that was there a few years ago has changed a lot. It is positive and admirable. Shopkeepers are covering everything, trying to maintain hygiene.

By looking at the visible things, the buyers are buying the necessary food items by making general checks. It is my call to all, to buy products scrutinized to ensure safe food for the family."

"Traders will be forced to supply and sell safe food items if individuals are aware. Read the book "Family Guide to Food Safety" published by the BFSA for details. You can also get various information about food from the mobile app Khaddo Kothon."

Professor Dr. Md. Abdul Alim said, BFSA is doing various activities throughout the year to train and sensitize food product producers, suppliers, sellers and buyers.

Alternative use of harmful burnt edible oil has started. Biodiesel is now being converted from burnt oil. Achieving success will be easier with the participation of all concerned in ensuring safe food.

Additional Director of BFSA Amitav Mondal, Public Relations Officer Abul Hasnat, Assistant Director Dipu Poddar, Research Officer S. M. Shipon, Monitoring Officer Mohammad Imran Hossain Molla, Manager Corporate Affairs and CSR of PR Agency Concito Md. Aulad Hossain etc were present among the team members.

It should be noted that Bangladesh Safe Food Authority was established under the Ministry of Food on February 2, 2015 based on the 'Safe Food Act 2013'. Since its establishment, they have continued various activities to ensure safe food for consumers.

 Notable among these are; conducting mobile courts, monitoring, talk shows, round table meetings, road shows, lab-caravan road shows, grading, training of concerned persons, seminars and workshops with the participation of all concerned organizations, Coordination with media workers, hand washing program, training of slum dwellers, distribution of leaflets and posters etc.

In addition, Bangladesh Safe Food Authority is coordinating with all organizations related to safe food management such as food production, importation, processing, storage, supply, marketing, sales process etc. to ensure the right to safe food through proper practice of scientific method.


