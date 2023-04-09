Islamic University of Technology holds Career Expo

Video
Published : Sunday, 9 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 99
Business Desk

Islamic University of Technology (IUT) Alumni Association and IUT Career and Business Society organized a Career Expo 2023 at the campus of IUT on Friday.

The program was attended by more than 1000 participants, including university teachers, current and former students, faculty members, and distinguished guests, says a press release.

IUT Vice-Chancellor Dr. Rafiqul Islam said: "I am delighted to see the enthusiasm of the participants and the participation of leading recruitment agencies in this year's career expo.

We ensure a quality education curriculum to ensure that our students and alumni succeed in their careers. Special thanks to IUTAA and IUTCBS for organizing the event."

In the opening speech, Md. Shamsuddoha Russel, the president of the IUT Alumni Association, said, "As alumni of IUT, we understand the importance of career development and networking.

Career Expo 2023 is an excellent platform for students and young graduates to learn about various industries and explore potential job opportunities."

The panel discussion featured top executives from several of the participating companies, including Abu Al Motalib Raju, Director of TriTech, Mohammad Rubbyat Akram, Vice President of Robi Axiata Limited, Sifuddin Ansary Razu, Head of Network Biz from Samsung, Hasnain Ishtiaq, Head of Manufacturing of BAT Bangladesh, Ziaul Haque Bhuiyan, Chief of Staff from ShopUp; and Mir Shahrukh Islam, Managing Director, Bondstein and CEO of Singularity Limited.

In the event, 20 top companies in Bangladesh participated in the recruitment process.


