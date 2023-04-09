realme's smartphone C55 now up for pre-order

Youth-favorite brand realme fans now can pre-order for the recently introduced smartphone C55, the latest addition to its Champion C-series. The pre offer for the device began on April 2 last.





Equipped with the first ever 64MP AI Camera in segment, up to 16GB Dynamic RAM, 33W SUPERVOOC Charge and an Ultra Slim Sunshower Design, this device comes with revolutionary segment-first upgrades, says a press release.





The pre-ordering procedure begins with visiting the https://realmebd.com/c55-prebook . Upon clicking the link, a page will appear where the interested customer will need to fill out a form mentioning name, phone number, shop area, territory, shop name, phone variant and color, then click "PRE-ORDER NOW". Upon completion of the procedure, the customer will receive a confirmation text and call from a realme customer service representative.







Afterwards, the customer will have to make a payment of BDT 99 at the nearest realme outlet, as part of the confirmation process.







These pre-ordering customers will receive free screen/display protection and replacement warranty for six months. Moreover, they will also be subject to a cashback of up to BDT 5000 upon replacing an old device on SWAP.







To top it off, the customers will also enjoy free internet data on Grameenphone, Robi and Banglalink. Pre-order is available for the 6GB RAM/128GB ROM variant only.





Adding to all those, one lucky winner will receive a cash prize of BDT 1 Lakh! A few lucky customers chosen via lottery will also receive a realme C55 for free. Moreover, 1000 pre-ordering customers will receive a free realme sports bottle. The winners will be selected through lottery.







This newest offering from realme comes with four segment-first upgrades in camera, storage, charge and design, ensuring a smooth and champion-like experience.







The only 64MP camera in the segment along with an 8MP selfie camera and 2MP B&W lens delivers improved pictures in terms of clarity and resolution. Facilitated with innovative image modes, the phone offers a better camera experience in all conditions.