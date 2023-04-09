iStock BD opens outlet at Sanmar Ocean City, Ctg CHATTOGRAM, April 8: The premium reseller company of Apple brand 'iStock BD' opened a new outlet at Sanmar Ocean City, Chattogram on Saturday.





Former mayor of Chittagong City Corporation AJM Nasir Uddin inaugurated the outlet by cutting the cake and ribbon as the chief guest.





Muhammad Arif Khan, Head of Business of iStock BD, and Hasanuzzaman Tanveer, Director of the company were also present at this time.





Sohag Miah, founder of Tech Alloy and Russell A Kausar, founder of Mentorian were present as special guests.





Earlier, the closing ceremony of the company's Win i Phone campaign "Win Now, iPhone 14" was held at Hideout Theme Park.





Lutfar Rahman Mahin won the iPhone 14 as the first winner through the lottery, Rakhal Das won the Apple Watch as the second winner and Nabil Amin Hridoy won AirPods as the third winner.