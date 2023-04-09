Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 9 April, 2023, 5:06 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Samsung expects first quarter profit to plunge 95pc

Published : Sunday, 9 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

SEOUL, April 8: Samsung Electronics said Friday it expected first-quarter operating profits to plunge more than 95 percent on-year to a 14-year low, as memory chip sales were hammered by a global downturn.

Weak demand and steep profit fall also led the tech titan to announce it will scale back memory chip production in a "meaningful" manner.

The firm said in a regulatory filing that January-March operating profits were expected to drop 95.7 percent to 600 billion won ($455 million), their lowest level since the first quarter of 2009.

The anticipated drop in profits was because of "continuing weak demand for IT products that have aggravated the performances of all sectors", Samsung said in the statement.

"We are cutting memory chips production to a meaningful level," it added, saying the company had "stockpiled enough supplies of certain memory chips products to meet changing market demand down the road".

But it said it will continue investments in infrastructure as well as research and development in anticipation that "solid demand (for memory chips) is expected over the long run".    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
World food price index hit lowest level since July 2021: FAO
Tax policy fails to bring transgender community in mainstream economy
BRAC Bank launches commercial remittance apps FXPAY
BPDB renews PPA with 100 MW PowerPac plant for 2 years
IBCCI, BAN sign MoU to promote BD-India trade relations
BFSA launches awareness campaign to ensure safe Iftar
WB could lend $50b more over decade with reform: Yellen
Islamic University of Technology holds Career Expo


Latest News
IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians score 157/8 against CSK
IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals beat against Delhi Capitals by 57 runs
CU student 'commits suicide' in dormitory
Russia formally charges US reporter
Shakib, Kayes star in Mohammedan's third victory in DPL
One electrocuted in Sylhet Hi-Tech Park
Bank account opened to support affected fire victims of Bangabazar
Taiwan detects 3 warships, 13 Chinese aircraft around island
Ex-minister Altaf Hossain Chy's motorcade attacked, 3 injured
One killed in Cumilla road accident
Most Read News
Server glitch delays train ticket sale
Fire at Barishal Plaza near Bangabazar
Jamaat leader Salim, 7 others remanded
Zia introduced 'marshal democracy' in the country: Hasan
GrameenDanone, ToguMogu & Light of Hope join to solve malnutrition problem in Bangladesh
Wife of militant escaped from Dhaka court arrested
Bangabazar traders start selling products on footpaths, roads
If govt resigns, who will hold dialogue, Quader asks Fakhrul
Celta frustrate nine-man Sevilla with late comeback
Russia asks Israel, Palestinians and Lebanon to defuse tensions
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft