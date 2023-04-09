Samsung expects first quarter profit to plunge 95pc

SEOUL, April 8: Samsung Electronics said Friday it expected first-quarter operating profits to plunge more than 95 percent on-year to a 14-year low, as memory chip sales were hammered by a global downturn.







Weak demand and steep profit fall also led the tech titan to announce it will scale back memory chip production in a "meaningful" manner.







The firm said in a regulatory filing that January-March operating profits were expected to drop 95.7 percent to 600 billion won ($455 million), their lowest level since the first quarter of 2009.







The anticipated drop in profits was because of "continuing weak demand for IT products that have aggravated the performances of all sectors", Samsung said in the statement.







"We are cutting memory chips production to a meaningful level," it added, saying the company had "stockpiled enough supplies of certain memory chips products to meet changing market demand down the road".







But it said it will continue investments in infrastructure as well as research and development in anticipation that "solid demand (for memory chips) is expected over the long run". �AFP