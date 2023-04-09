Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 9 April, 2023, 5:06 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Yellen downplays recession fears, expects US economy to grow

Published : Sunday, 9 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

WASHINGTON, April 8: US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen expects the world's biggest economy will continue to grow, despite heightened recession concerns following recent turmoil in the banking sector.

The dramatic collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank last month had rattled the industry, prompting US authorities including the Treasury Department and Federal Reserve to step in to prevent contagion.

While the situation has calmed, analysts warn that fallout from the recent instability could continue -- as banks tighten lending standards, reducing available credit to households and businesses.

But Yellen told AFP in an interview on Thursday: "I continue to anticipate that the US economy will grow and the labor market will remain strong, and inflation will come down."

Her comments came after JPMorgan Chase Chief Executive Jamie Dimon warned this week that the current crisis is not yet over and will be felt for years to come.

While he noted that today's conditions are nothing like during the 2008 financial crisis, he added that it was not clear when the problems would end.

Asked about the matter, Yellen said she is committed to ensuring that all deposits are safe and monitoring banking system conditions.

Officials are also "prepared to use all of our tools as needed for any size of institutions to keep the system safe and sound," she said.

After SVB's collapse, US authorities set out plans to ensure its customers would be able to access their deposits. A similar exception was announced for Signature Bank.

The Fed and other major central banks later launched a coordinated effort to boost lenders' access to liquidity.

"Our banking system is sound and it's resilient," Yellen said, adding that it has strong capital and liquidity as well.

"The actions that we have taken are intended to reinforce that and to ensure broad public confidence," she told AFP.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
World food price index hit lowest level since July 2021: FAO
Tax policy fails to bring transgender community in mainstream economy
BRAC Bank launches commercial remittance apps FXPAY
BPDB renews PPA with 100 MW PowerPac plant for 2 years
IBCCI, BAN sign MoU to promote BD-India trade relations
BFSA launches awareness campaign to ensure safe Iftar
WB could lend $50b more over decade with reform: Yellen
Islamic University of Technology holds Career Expo


Latest News
IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians score 157/8 against CSK
IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals beat against Delhi Capitals by 57 runs
CU student 'commits suicide' in dormitory
Russia formally charges US reporter
Shakib, Kayes star in Mohammedan's third victory in DPL
One electrocuted in Sylhet Hi-Tech Park
Bank account opened to support affected fire victims of Bangabazar
Taiwan detects 3 warships, 13 Chinese aircraft around island
Ex-minister Altaf Hossain Chy's motorcade attacked, 3 injured
One killed in Cumilla road accident
Most Read News
Server glitch delays train ticket sale
Fire at Barishal Plaza near Bangabazar
Jamaat leader Salim, 7 others remanded
Zia introduced 'marshal democracy' in the country: Hasan
GrameenDanone, ToguMogu & Light of Hope join to solve malnutrition problem in Bangladesh
Wife of militant escaped from Dhaka court arrested
Bangabazar traders start selling products on footpaths, roads
If govt resigns, who will hold dialogue, Quader asks Fakhrul
Celta frustrate nine-man Sevilla with late comeback
Russia asks Israel, Palestinians and Lebanon to defuse tensions
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft