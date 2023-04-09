Video
DBBL's Rocket app to provide instant receipt for MetLife customers

Published : Sunday, 9 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 248
Business Desk

Dutch Bangla Bank Limited (DBBL) and MetLife Bangladesh continues to enhance payment convenience for customers with the signing of an agreement through which MetLife customers can receive instant e-receipt for all premium related payments.

Payment through Rocket app is free of charge.

The agreement signing ceremony was recently held where Ala Uddin, Deputy Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer of MetLife Bangladesh and Md. Mosharraf Hossain, Executive Vice President & Head of Branch Operations and Liability of Dutch- Bangla Bank Ltd. signed the contract on behalf of their respective organization.

Also present were Kamrul Anam, Deputy Managing Director & Chief Operations Officer; Aaron Mousum Samadder, Head of Policy Administration and Program Management; Saifur Rahman, Head of Communications and Nahid Mousumi, Vice President of Policy Administration and Program Management of MetLife Bangladesh, Md. Abedur Rahman Sikder, Deputy Managing Director & Chief Operating Officer, Shaikh Mohammad Imran Quader, Vice President & Head of Mobile Banking Division, Mezbah Uddin Ahmed, Vice President & Head of e-Business Division of from Dutch Bangla Bank Limited and other executives from both the organizations were also present on the occasion.
   
Commenting on the new facility, Ala Uddin, said, "We continue to make insurance experience more convenient for our customers. We believe customers will find the feature of receiving e-receipts very useful."

Md. Mosharraf Hossain, commented, "DBBL's widespread presence in Bangladesh enables people to access financial services conveniently.

We are glad to introduce this new service which will help millions of Rocket users in conveniently paying their insurance payments."


