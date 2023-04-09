Samsung’s Eid-ul-Fitr campaign to elevate celebrations

Capturing the essence of the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr festivities, Samsung is here with yet another magnificent Eid campaign- 'Ghor Bhorti Eid Furti', Offering an incredible range of offers and promotional prices on TV, Refrigerator and Washing Machine.





This Eid-ul-Fitr, Samsung has got a wide range of Cashback and Exchange Offers via the 'Ghor Bhorti Eid Furti' campaign, says a press release.





"On TV models, Samsung is offering up to BDT 30,000 discount! For instance, Samsung's 43" 4K UHD TV (AU7500) is now priced at BDT 49,900 only, while 55" QLED 4K Smart TV (55Q60A) is priced at BDT 121,900!" it said.





Samsung's Eid campaign also covers other household appliances like Refrigerators, Washing Machines, Microwave Ovens and Air Conditioners.





"On Samsung's Refrigerator models, customers can enjoy Cashback up to BDT 30,000 and Exchange Offer up to BDT 16,000! The 700L Side by Side Refrigerator (RS72) is now up for grabs at BDT 149,900 only! Owing to the offer, Samsung's Washing Machine price starts at BDT 38,000, with discount offers on selected Washing Machine models," it said.





"Customers can avail of top-quality home appliances at offered prices with up to 36 months of EMI and free home installation and delivery. The 'Ghor Bhorti Eid Furti' boasts up to BDT 30,000 on Cashback Offers and up to BDT 16,000 on Exchange Offers," it added.





Shahriar Bin Lutfor, Director and Head of Business, Consumer Electronics Division, said, "Eid is a time of utter joy and celebration when people throughout the country are seeking to revamp their homes.







During this time, a campaign such as this one will allow people to experience Samsung's stunning technologies and enjoy the Eid festivities in a hassle-free manner."