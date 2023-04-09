Aarong opens its 28th outlet in Tangail Aarong opened its 28th outlet in at City Centre, Boro Kalibari Road, Tangail Sadar on Saturday, says a press release.





This newly designed 14,098-square-feet space offers a three-storey shopping experience for Aarong customers.





It features women's, men's, and children's apparel, home décor, footwear, jewellery, and other product lines.





At this location, customers will also find Aarong's sub-brands: TAAGA, TAAGA MAN, and Aarong Earth.





The outlet was inaugurated by Mohammad Ashraful Alam, Chief Operating Officer, Aarong along with other BRAC officials.







"We are delighted to open Aarong in Tangail, a place with rich culture and heritage and home to many crafts, right in time for Eid celebrations.







We hope this new outlet becomes a destination for residents of this vibrant city catering to their fashion and lifestyle needs," said Alam.





For a limited time, new customers at our Tangail location can join our My Aarong Rewards customer loyalty programme by making any BDT 5,000 purchase to earn points for direct discounts and enjoy exclusive benefits with our partners.







Existing members will earn 2x points on every purchase until April 14!





Aarong is a social enterprise of BRAC, the world's largest non-governmental development organisation.