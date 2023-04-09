Video
Airbus says to sell 50 helicopters to Chinese firm

Published : Sunday, 9 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52

PARIS, April 8: France-based Airbus said Friday that it had agreed to sell 50 helicopters to the Chinese leasing firm GDAT, a deal announced on the final day of President Emmanuel Macron's state visit to China.

"We are honoured GDAT has decided to bolster their all-Airbus fleet of 26 helicopters with the addition of 50 H160 helicopters," Bruno Even, CEO of Airbus Helicopters, said in a statement.

Macron visited Guangzhou in China's southern industrial heartland on Friday, the final stop on a three-day visit in which he has repeatedly pushed his counterpart Xi Jinping to help end the Ukraine conflict.

His office had said beforehand that he would seek "another path" from the directly confrontational route often taken by the United States, with trade with China still seen as an important part of ties.

"This contract is a great example of the importance of economic and trade cooperation between France and China," Peter Jiang, chairman of GDAT, was quoted as saying in the Airbus statement.    �AFP


