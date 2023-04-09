Video
Bangabazar remains salvaged after fire are sold for Tk 4m

Published : Sunday, 9 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

Tin, iron, and other materials salvaged from the debris of the Bangabazar Market in Dhaka have been sold for Tk 4 million, according to Zahirul Islam, general secretary of the Bangabazar Store Owners Association.

The funds will be added to a new bank account opened to collect money for the victims who lost their businesses and livelihoods in the blaze at Dhaka's largest clothing market.

An account was set up at IFIC Bank and people can contribute to it from Bangladesh and abroad, according to the traders' association.

The initiative was taken to help the affected traders, Helal Uddin, president of the Store Owners Association, said at a media briefing on Saturday.

The money sent to the bank account (0200094066031) will be turned over to the oversight of the Prime Minister's Advisor on Industry and Investment Salman F Rahman and Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Fazle Noor Taposh, he said.

A list of the affected traders is being made, the compensation will be set, and the funds then distributed by Salman and Taposh, he said.

On Saturday morning, Salman F Rahman urged traders to sit temporarily to discuss their situation and what is to be done next.

The traders agreed, but were unable to meet on Saturday as the location had yet to be properly cleared.

The traders association said that they will be able to meet as soon as the buyers of the burnt iron and other materials remove their purchases from the site.

However, the traders still need utilities like power to be operational at the scene before they can meet, said Zahirul Islam.

About half of the materials have been removed from the location as of Saturday afternoon, but at the current rate of removal it will take a couple of more days before it is cleared away, traders said.

The slow removal of materials is intentional, claimed Salam, one of the traders affected by the fire.

"They are only using two or three trucks and limited manpower. If they wanted, they could increase the number of vehicles and the number of people working."    �bdnews24.com


