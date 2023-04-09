10.2m draft ship anchors at Payra port

A foreign vessel 10.2 metres draft docked at the inner anchorage of Payra Port in Patuakhali on Thursday. It is the larger vessel anchored for the first time at the country's third seaport.





Aruna Hulya, the flag carrier of The Marshall Islands entered the port on Thursday afternoon with 37,800 tonnes of coal from Balikpapan Port in Indonesia, port officials said.





This was the first time a ship with 10.2m dtrsft, which is 188 metres long and 33 metres wide, has entered the inner anchorage of the port.





Earlier, a ship with 13-metre draft arrived at the outer anchorage but could not enter the inner anchorage owing to a lower depth of water.







The dredging of a 75km channel with a depth of 10.5 metres was completed on March 26 last, making it as the deepest seaport in the country, according to the port authority.