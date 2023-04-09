Video
Home Business

Emirates offers daily flights to Toronto from April 20

Published : Sunday, 9 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Business Desk

Following the breakthrough expanded air transport agreement between the United Arab Emirates and Canada, Emirates is stepping up its frequency with two additional flights per week between Dubai and Toronto.

From  April 20, daily flights will operate on the busy route to serve huge demand for passenger services, says a press release.

The Dubai-Toronto route is highly popular amongst customers from Bangladesh, India, UAE, Iran, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Sri Lanka while the same countries represent top destinations for travellers from Toronto.  

Hailing the development as a crucial one for the airline, Adnan Kazim, Emirates' Chief Commercial Officer, said: We have been serving customers between Toronto and Dubai since 2007, and although the double-decker A380 aircraft has been operating the route since 2009, demand arising from leisure and corporate travellers, diaspora and students has consistently outstripped the allocated capacity.

Emirates operates the flagship A380 aircraft on the Dubai-Toronto route, allowing 491 passengers across Economy Class, Business Class and First Class on each flight.

With the two additional flights per week, Emirates will offer close to 2,000 additional seats to serve the busy route, representing a 40% increase in capacity between its hub city of Dubai and the Canadian point.

Last year, Emirates activated a codeshare partnership with Air Canada, allowing customers to enjoy seamless connectivity when flying to domestic points within Canada via Toronto.

Top connections for Emirates customers beyond Toronto include Ottawa, Winnipeg, Halifax, Montreal, Calgary and Edmonton.



