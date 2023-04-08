

Prez urges JS to ensure govt's transparency, accountabilty



"Our parliament has overall three important duties and roles. Firstly, to represent the opinions of the society irrespective of class, profession and gender; secondly, to enact laws and control of public expenditure and thirdly, to ensure the accountability of the executive branch through supervision," he said.



"The transparency and accountability of the government can be ensured if the standing committees on various ministries can be made truly effective under the parliamentary system," he stated.



Hamid made the call in a memorial speech in the parliament to mark the 50th anniversary of the national legislature.



Observing that 'development and democracy advance in tandem', he said development and progress move forward if democracy prevails in the country. Again, development is hampered in absence of a democratic system.



He emphasised on strengthening the democratic institutions and the democratic practices to flourish at the grassroots level if development is to be made permanent and sustainable.



"The development that occurs in the absence of democracy can never become universal. Such development becomes individual or group centric.



Immediately after returning to the country following his release from Pakistani jail, Bangabandhu started work on a coordinated development plan with the objective of economic emancipation of the people. He was able to raise the country from zero to a stable level in just three and a half years," he said.



President Hamid said the country would have become a developed and prosperous country long time ago if Bangabandhu was not martyred at the hands of anti-liberation assassins on 15 August 1975. Development and democracy remained blockaded for many years after 1975.



Urging all members of parliament to unite for making the parliament effective, the president said there may be differences of opinion, principles and ideals in politics. But there cannot be any dissent on making parliament the focal point of democracy and development.



He said it is the responsibility and obligation of all members irrespective of party or opinion to make this Sangsad the focal point for realising the hopes and aspirations of the masses.



He said democracy is not an importable or exportable commodity or service.



"Importing or exporting democracy in preferred quantity from or to another country when we feel like' is not its essence.



Democracy flourishes and becomes strong through practice," he observed.



"The Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman has left behind bright examples in this area during the movements and struggles waged for realising the rights of the Bangalees.



We can learn how to make the parliament lively and effective if we study Bangabandhu's statements recorded in the parliamentary proceedings from 1972 to 1975," he added.



He also added Bangabandhu has left behind exemplary instances for present and future generations on how to take the opposition parties into confidence and honour others.



"We were fortunate that we could get a legendary leader of global stature like Bangabandhu. But our misfortune was that we could not hold on to him," he further added.



He recalled the statement of the leader of parliament, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib, when he congratulated the newly elected Speaker and Deputy Speaker during the first session of the first Sangsad fifty years ago.



The president quoted Bangabandhu as saying, "The members of parliament will always cooperate with you in discharging your responsibilities."



Bangabandhu hoped that the activities will be administered neutrally by adhering to traditional parliamentary practices and will receive help and cooperation from him.



"You will have to pay attention so that the honour of this parliament is upheld, because there should not be any flaw in a history that we have created, " said Sheikh Mujib, then Leader of the House. �UNB

President M Abdul Hamid on Friday called for making the standing committees on various ministries truly effective under the parliamentary system to ensure transparency and accountability of the government."Our parliament has overall three important duties and roles. Firstly, to represent the opinions of the society irrespective of class, profession and gender; secondly, to enact laws and control of public expenditure and thirdly, to ensure the accountability of the executive branch through supervision," he said."The transparency and accountability of the government can be ensured if the standing committees on various ministries can be made truly effective under the parliamentary system," he stated.Hamid made the call in a memorial speech in the parliament to mark the 50th anniversary of the national legislature.Observing that 'development and democracy advance in tandem', he said development and progress move forward if democracy prevails in the country. Again, development is hampered in absence of a democratic system.He emphasised on strengthening the democratic institutions and the democratic practices to flourish at the grassroots level if development is to be made permanent and sustainable."The development that occurs in the absence of democracy can never become universal. Such development becomes individual or group centric.Immediately after returning to the country following his release from Pakistani jail, Bangabandhu started work on a coordinated development plan with the objective of economic emancipation of the people. He was able to raise the country from zero to a stable level in just three and a half years," he said.President Hamid said the country would have become a developed and prosperous country long time ago if Bangabandhu was not martyred at the hands of anti-liberation assassins on 15 August 1975. Development and democracy remained blockaded for many years after 1975.Urging all members of parliament to unite for making the parliament effective, the president said there may be differences of opinion, principles and ideals in politics. But there cannot be any dissent on making parliament the focal point of democracy and development.He said it is the responsibility and obligation of all members irrespective of party or opinion to make this Sangsad the focal point for realising the hopes and aspirations of the masses.He said democracy is not an importable or exportable commodity or service."Importing or exporting democracy in preferred quantity from or to another country when we feel like' is not its essence.Democracy flourishes and becomes strong through practice," he observed."The Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman has left behind bright examples in this area during the movements and struggles waged for realising the rights of the Bangalees.We can learn how to make the parliament lively and effective if we study Bangabandhu's statements recorded in the parliamentary proceedings from 1972 to 1975," he added.He also added Bangabandhu has left behind exemplary instances for present and future generations on how to take the opposition parties into confidence and honour others."We were fortunate that we could get a legendary leader of global stature like Bangabandhu. But our misfortune was that we could not hold on to him," he further added.He recalled the statement of the leader of parliament, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib, when he congratulated the newly elected Speaker and Deputy Speaker during the first session of the first Sangsad fifty years ago.The president quoted Bangabandhu as saying, "The members of parliament will always cooperate with you in discharging your responsibilities."Bangabandhu hoped that the activities will be administered neutrally by adhering to traditional parliamentary practices and will receive help and cooperation from him."You will have to pay attention so that the honour of this parliament is upheld, because there should not be any flaw in a history that we have created, " said Sheikh Mujib, then Leader of the House. �UNB